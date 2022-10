LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) -- A man was shot and killed late Monday night as he was walking in Koreatown. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at first could not find anyone who had been shot — then the man was found in a planter in front of an apartment complex.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO