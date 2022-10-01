ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki

Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds

MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
Jury Rules Against WWE In Lawsuit Over Use Of Randy Orton's Tattoos In 2K Video Games

The longstanding lawsuit against WWE by Catherine Alexander has been handed a verdict. In April 2018, Catherine Alexander, Randy Orton’s tattoo artist, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, 2K Games Inc, 2K Sports Inc, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yukes Co Ltd, and Yukes LA Inc for using her tattoo designs in their video games without her permission. She alleged that she alone owns the copyrights to those designs as they were original works.
Jordynne Grace Reflects On Being Matt Cardona's First Intergender Opponent

Jordynne Grace reflects on intergender wrestling. Jordynne Grace is proud of the fact that she wrestles competitors of all genders. Her intergender wrestling was spotlighted during her time as the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Eventually, she would lose the title to one of her wrestling inspirations, Matt Cardona. Speaking...
Tony Khan On Being Confused For WWE's Nick Khan: 'Two More Different People We Could Not Be'

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan responds to being confused for WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. The name Khan is a powerful name in wrestling. Tony Khan is the owner of AEW and has been since 2019. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in 2022, Nick Khan has become the Co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon. In the past, Tony Khan has had some fun with the fact that he shares a last name with such a high-ranking official in WWE. Following a report that WWE was trying to work out a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tony Khan, who was already entering a working relationship with NJPW, joked that there is only room for one Khan in professional wrestling and it's not "some con man in Connecticut."
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Wish Granter

It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Damage CTRL Stands Tall, Mustafa Ali Earns Bobby Lashley's Respect | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 3, 2022:. - Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) enjoyed a successful night on Monday. Kai defeated Candice LeRae in a singles match, and Bayley helped SKY beat Alexa Bliss. After the bell, the trio brutally attacked Bliss, Asuka, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley proceeded to climb to the top of the ladder and pose with Belair's title, sending her a message ahead of their match at Extreme Rules.
Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds

Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
Sting Wants To Bring Darby Allin To Japan With Him For The Great Muta’s Last Match

Sting couldn't be more honored to be part of the final goodbye to The Great Muta and he's trying to bring his AEW protégé along for the ride. After Great Muta saved Sting from a beatdown courtesy of the House of Black at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, it was announced Sting would be a part of Muta's retirement match in January 2023 at a Pro-Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan.
Dan Lambert Felt His AEW Act Was Getting Stale, Would Return If Tony Khan Pitched The Right Story

Dan Lambert talks about the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling. Dan Lambert, as the face of American Top Team in AEW, was one of the most hated villains in the promotion during his time alongside names like Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Lance Archer. Lambert was also integral in bringing Paige VanZant to AEW television. While he was with the company, the acts that he was associated with feuded with names like Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes. During that time, Dan Lambert was able to show off his promo abilities, regularly drawing genuine animosity from crowds for the subject matter and delivery of his verbiage.
Sammy Guevara: There's So Much Drama In Wrestling, It's Really Exhausting

Sammy Guevara is exhausted by the drama. Sammy Guevara was in the first match in AEW Dynamite history, losing to Cody Rhodes. Now, three years later, Sammy Guevara is scheduled to be in the featured match of the anniversary edition of Dynamite as he teams with Chris Jericho against Daniel Garcia and one of his heroes, Bryan Danielson. On the latest episode of his vlog, Guevara, who says he is nearing the end of a brief vacation, spoke about his wrestling journey coming full circle, promising to beat up his former idol.
Kerry Morton Believes He Will Win MLW Gold In The Near Future

Kerry Morton plans on returning to MLW. The son of Ricky Morton has been making his own way in the wrestling world, competing for promotions such as MLW, GCW, and the NWA. Earlier this year, Kerry teamed up with his father at MLW SuperFight against Marshall and Ross Von Erich.
WWE Declares October To Be 'Kane Month' In Celebration Of The 25-Year Anniversary Of Kane's Debut

25 years of Hellfire and Brimstone. There's an argument that can be made that story of Kane, from beginning to end, is one of the greatest stories in the history of WWE. First appearing in 1997, Kane, the brother of The Undertaker, would go on to wrestle the very best of multiple generations of WWE Superstars. From John Cena and CM Punk to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, Kane has wrestled nearly every great star of the last 30 years.
