Read full article on original website
Related
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds
MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
Jury Rules Against WWE In Lawsuit Over Use Of Randy Orton's Tattoos In 2K Video Games
The longstanding lawsuit against WWE by Catherine Alexander has been handed a verdict. In April 2018, Catherine Alexander, Randy Orton’s tattoo artist, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, 2K Games Inc, 2K Sports Inc, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yukes Co Ltd, and Yukes LA Inc for using her tattoo designs in their video games without her permission. She alleged that she alone owns the copyrights to those designs as they were original works.
Jordynne Grace Reflects On Being Matt Cardona's First Intergender Opponent
Jordynne Grace reflects on intergender wrestling. Jordynne Grace is proud of the fact that she wrestles competitors of all genders. Her intergender wrestling was spotlighted during her time as the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Eventually, she would lose the title to one of her wrestling inspirations, Matt Cardona. Speaking...
RELATED PEOPLE
White Rabbit News | WWE Raw 10/3/22 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Will Washington
Sean Ross Sapp and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) review WWE Raw!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the cereal you love without all the guilt, and with all the protein at MagicSpoon.com/Fightful. If you enjoy Will, check...
Tony Khan On Being Confused For WWE's Nick Khan: 'Two More Different People We Could Not Be'
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan responds to being confused for WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. The name Khan is a powerful name in wrestling. Tony Khan is the owner of AEW and has been since 2019. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in 2022, Nick Khan has become the Co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon. In the past, Tony Khan has had some fun with the fact that he shares a last name with such a high-ranking official in WWE. Following a report that WWE was trying to work out a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tony Khan, who was already entering a working relationship with NJPW, joked that there is only room for one Khan in professional wrestling and it's not "some con man in Connecticut."
A New Era..Again ! WWE NXT 10/4/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss the new era of NXT, kicking off tonight! Including:. -Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction. -Pretty Deadly give a State of the Common Wealth address. -Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner. ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 of silliness....
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Wish Granter
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Damage CTRL Stands Tall, Mustafa Ali Earns Bobby Lashley's Respect | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 3, 2022:. - Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) enjoyed a successful night on Monday. Kai defeated Candice LeRae in a singles match, and Bayley helped SKY beat Alexa Bliss. After the bell, the trio brutally attacked Bliss, Asuka, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley proceeded to climb to the top of the ladder and pose with Belair's title, sending her a message ahead of their match at Extreme Rules.
Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds
Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
Raquel Rodriguez Says She Would Love To Be In This Year's WarGames, Comments On Facing Dakota Kai
Raquel Rodriguez is ready for WarGames. WarGames has been a staple of NXT under Triple H, but this year's Survivor Series marks the first time the match will be used on the main roster. A men's and women's WarGames match will take place at the event and will be more storyline driven and not based on brand supremacy.
Sting Wants To Bring Darby Allin To Japan With Him For The Great Muta’s Last Match
Sting couldn't be more honored to be part of the final goodbye to The Great Muta and he's trying to bring his AEW protégé along for the ride. After Great Muta saved Sting from a beatdown courtesy of the House of Black at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, it was announced Sting would be a part of Muta's retirement match in January 2023 at a Pro-Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dan Lambert Felt His AEW Act Was Getting Stale, Would Return If Tony Khan Pitched The Right Story
Dan Lambert talks about the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling. Dan Lambert, as the face of American Top Team in AEW, was one of the most hated villains in the promotion during his time alongside names like Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Lance Archer. Lambert was also integral in bringing Paige VanZant to AEW television. While he was with the company, the acts that he was associated with feuded with names like Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes. During that time, Dan Lambert was able to show off his promo abilities, regularly drawing genuine animosity from crowds for the subject matter and delivery of his verbiage.
Mickie James Wants To Deliver Some Of Her Greatest Work With Her 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James is on her "last rodeo", as she previously stated that she will retire if she loses again. During this run, the former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion wants to deliver some of her best work. James' next test will come at IMPACT Bound For Glory, where she will face...
Bray Wyatt, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Cormier-WWE, More | The List & Ya Boy 10/5/22
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van discuss the week of news for October 5, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1!...
WWE Raw On 10/3 Records Lowest Key Demo Rating Since July, Viewership Number Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/3. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 3 averaged 1.599 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.674 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.45 rating...
NFL・
Sammy Guevara: There's So Much Drama In Wrestling, It's Really Exhausting
Sammy Guevara is exhausted by the drama. Sammy Guevara was in the first match in AEW Dynamite history, losing to Cody Rhodes. Now, three years later, Sammy Guevara is scheduled to be in the featured match of the anniversary edition of Dynamite as he teams with Chris Jericho against Daniel Garcia and one of his heroes, Bryan Danielson. On the latest episode of his vlog, Guevara, who says he is nearing the end of a brief vacation, spoke about his wrestling journey coming full circle, promising to beat up his former idol.
Kerry Morton Believes He Will Win MLW Gold In The Near Future
Kerry Morton plans on returning to MLW. The son of Ricky Morton has been making his own way in the wrestling world, competing for promotions such as MLW, GCW, and the NWA. Earlier this year, Kerry teamed up with his father at MLW SuperFight against Marshall and Ross Von Erich.
Maria Kanellis Names Health Insurance And Sponsorships Among Her Goals For Women's Wrestling Army
Maria Kanellis hopes to continue growing Women's Wrestling Army. In addition to being an on-screen talent for IMPACT Wrestling, Maria also runs Women's Wrestling Army alongside Bobby Cruise. The promotion launched earlier this year and has featured talents such as Taya Valkyrie, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle), Tasha Steelz, and many more.
WWE Declares October To Be 'Kane Month' In Celebration Of The 25-Year Anniversary Of Kane's Debut
25 years of Hellfire and Brimstone. There's an argument that can be made that story of Kane, from beginning to end, is one of the greatest stories in the history of WWE. First appearing in 1997, Kane, the brother of The Undertaker, would go on to wrestle the very best of multiple generations of WWE Superstars. From John Cena and CM Punk to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, Kane has wrestled nearly every great star of the last 30 years.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0