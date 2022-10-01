Read full article on original website
racer.com
First for Monette with Formula Enterprises 2 Runoffs triumph
A field of 24 drivers in the Formula Enterprises 2 (FE2) class made their way on to a very wet track Sunday afternoon for the penultimate Hagerty Race Days event during the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Charles Russell Turner, driving...
racer.com
Gyann endures to win second P2 championship
The Prototype 2 (P2) race on Sunday at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2, at Virginia International Raceway was more a matter of survival than anything else. With rain falling all day around VIR’s 3.27-mile, 18-turn circuit, the final Hagerty Race Day saw even minor off-course excursions turn into tow truck recoveries. This was especially true for classes with low ground clearance, such as P2.
racer.com
Redemption for Ave as he claims GT-3 Runoffs title
Tony Ave is hardly new to the SCCA National Championship Runoffs. In his nine previous appearances, he has scored two Runoffs poles and two gold medals — all of which came in GT-1. In GT-3, luck hasn’t been on his side, finishing 11th and 7th in his two previous attempts in the class. At this year’s Runoffs — during the final Hagerty Race Day at Virginia International Raceway– that all changed.
racer.com
GT-2 win gives Aquilante Super Sweep after review
Varying track conditions were very much a storyline during the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. That story continued late Sunday morning, the third of three Hagerty Race Days, during the GT-2 contest. The 3.27-mile, 18-turn VIR circuit was soaked, wet, sort...
racer.com
Nolan Allaer carries on family tradition of FC wins
Sunday’s Formula Continental (FC) class race at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs was a family affair for Nolan and Robert Allaer, of Grosse Point, MI. Robert is a two-time Runoffs champion in the class, and he got to watch his son Nolan carry on the tradition with a dramatic victory on VIR’s 3.27-mile, 18-turn circuit.
