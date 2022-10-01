ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide

An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood

PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Community leaders reaction to Albany gun violence

Frustration is growing in the city of Albany after another deadly weekend. Recently, a member of the Common Council called for the Police Chief to resign, but a woman who grew up in Albany says it’s time to stop pointing fingers and take action. In 2020, Community leader April...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigating separate weekend murders

ALBANY – The killer is still on the loose in a Sunday evening homicide in Albany. It happened at Central Avenue near Robin Street, two days after another homicide in the city. To underscore the point that this is a nationwide problem, nearly 50,000 Americans were killed by gun...
ALBANY, NY
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
WNYT

Albany police investigate deadly shooting

Albany police are actively investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street. When they arrived, they located a 24-year-old man in Albany with at least gun shot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Albany Med...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: Man, 24, shot dead on Central Avenue

Albany Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night on Central Avenue. The man was found with a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Central and Robin Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center. The shooting has been...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena

Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
COEYMANS, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield shooting under investigation

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Man being arraigned in deadly Pittsfield shooting

A 42-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a deadly shooting from Friday night. Desmond Phillip is under arrest for allegedly killing 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police say around 6:30 Friday night, officers found Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him from a home on Goodrich Street to...
PITTSFIELD, MA

