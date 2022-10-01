Read full article on original website
WNYT
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide
An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
Albany man arrested in fatal Central Avenue shooting
An Albany man has been charged after a fatal shooting.
WNYT
Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood
PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
Schenectady PD investigating robberies near Union College
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a series of robberies that took place on or near the Union College campus. The incidents reportedly happened on September 29 and September 30.
WNYT
Community leaders reaction to Albany gun violence
Frustration is growing in the city of Albany after another deadly weekend. Recently, a member of the Common Council called for the Police Chief to resign, but a woman who grew up in Albany says it’s time to stop pointing fingers and take action. In 2020, Community leader April...
WNYT
Albany police investigating separate weekend murders
ALBANY – The killer is still on the loose in a Sunday evening homicide in Albany. It happened at Central Avenue near Robin Street, two days after another homicide in the city. To underscore the point that this is a nationwide problem, nearly 50,000 Americans were killed by gun...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Albany city leaders grappling with another wave of gun violence as arrest is made in weekend homicide
The city of Albany is grappling with another wave of gun violence. Two shootings in less than 72 hours marked the city’s 12th and 13th homicides. “We’re going through a gun violence crisis. Without a doubt,” said Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins during a press conference Monday morning.
WNYT
Albany police investigate deadly shooting
Albany police are actively investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street. When they arrived, they located a 24-year-old man in Albany with at least gun shot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Albany Med...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police: Man, 24, shot dead on Central Avenue
Albany Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night on Central Avenue. The man was found with a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Central and Robin Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center. The shooting has been...
WRGB
Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena
Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Traffic stop ends in alleged drug bust for Troy man
A Troy man was arrested on Thursday. Ezekiel Mauzon III, 33, faces a number of charges after being pulled over by Watervliet police.
Albany woman arrested, accused of threatening man with knife at Empire State Plaza
An Albany woman was arrested Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday.
Update! Shooting In Pittsfield On Parker Street Monday Afternoon(VIDEO)
(This story has been updated as of Tuesday morning. Scroll to the bottom for the updated information.) What a crazy city we live in, Pittsfield residents. Imagine this happening to you. My co-worker leaves work on a Monday afternoon, turns onto Parker Street where she lives, and happens upon a shooting in progress.
WNYT
Pittsfield shooting under investigation
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
Hudson Falls man facing charges after overnight blaze
A Hudson Falls man has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment after an investigation into the cause of a multi-unit apartment building fire on Maple Street.
Albany man accused of owning handgun while on parole
An Albany man who was already on parole for an unrelated crime was found with a loaded handgun Sunday at his home on Second Street, according to a release from the Albany Police Department.
Man arraigned in Albany, accused of smuggling snakes across border
A Queen's man was arraigned in Albany on Tuesday. Calvin Bautista, 36, of Richmond Hill allegedly smuggled three Burmese pythons in his pants into the United States at the Champlain Port of Entry, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
WNYT
Man being arraigned in deadly Pittsfield shooting
A 42-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a deadly shooting from Friday night. Desmond Phillip is under arrest for allegedly killing 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police say around 6:30 Friday night, officers found Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him from a home on Goodrich Street to...
