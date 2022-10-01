ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Richard Mansell extends lead to four shots at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40drFU_0iIEd4zp00

Richard Mansell will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after firing a five-under-par 67 at Carnoustie .

Mansell, who led by two overnight, has a cushion over his fellow Englishman Daniel Gavins, Sweden’s Alex Noren and New Zealander Ryan Fox .

Mansell produced heroics in terrible weather on Friday at the Old Course, St Andrews , and shone again on a bright but breezy day, just half an hour up the road, posting six birdies and one bogey to reach 15 under.

Noren, playing his third round at the Old Course, spent much of the day alongside Mansell at the summit but signed for a 69 after five birdies and two bogeys.

Gavins and Fox both produced strong finishes to their rounds at Kingsbarns Golf Links to get into the mix while Rory McIlroy has a huge task on his hands, eight shots back after his 66 at the Home of Golf.

Robert MacIntyre, hoping to be the first Scottish winner of the three-venue event since Colin Montgomerie in 2005, is on the same seven-under mark as McIlroy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kGKA_0iIEd4zp00

Mansell, who has three top-five finishes this year as he chases a first DP World Tour win, said: “I played really, really good. We had one bogey on nine. I hit a good shot in and, again, was just really in control of my golf ball. I’ve putted good.

“I did a lot of good work. Me and my coach, Mike Kanski, he’s helped massively. He was here at the start of the week. And I feel really in control of my golf game right now.

“I’ve been in contention a lot this year and had chances on Sundays. Every time, they say in golf, that you don’t lose, you learn. That’s what I feel like I’ve done really well this year.

“Tomorrow there’s a lot of golf. It’s links golf, anything can happen. It’s St Andrews. People can shoot 60. I’m just really focused on myself right now. I’m going to try and shoot a good score and see where it puts me. And just not worry about anyone else.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jon Rahm aims to emulate Seve Ballesteros with third Spanish Open title

World number six Jon Rahm believes it would be “incredible” if he could win a third Spanish Open title to match the tally of the late Seve Ballesteros.Ballesteros won his national open in 1981, 1985 and 1995 and Rahm is a prohibitive 9/4 favourite to emulate his compatriot this week at Club de Campo in Madrid, where he successfully defended the title in 2019.Rahm has expressed concerns about plans for the PGA Tour’s best players to face each other at least 20 times a year, but the former US Open champion has pledged to continue to support Spanish events on...
GOLF
The Independent

New St Helens head coach Paul Wellens confident champions can improve

Paul Wellens is confident that St Helens can get even better after being named as their new head coach.Saints on Wednesday announced Wellens was to succeed Kristian Woolf – under whom he had been working as assistant – on a two-year deal, with an option to extend by a further year.The club last month won the Grand Final for a record fourth-successive time and third in a row under Australian Woolf.Wellens, who spent his entire 17-year playing career with Saints and has been on their coaching staff since 2015, told a press conference he was “immensely proud” to take up...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy