Ken Jennings showed up on his ‘Jeopardy!’ co-host Mayim Bialik’s sitcom

Not only are Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings "Jeopardy!" co-hosts but they’re co-stars now too!

Jennings appeared on Bialik’s Fox sitcom, “Call Me Kat”’s third season premiere. This marked the first time he’s appeared in a scripted comedy.

“I’m very dazzled by everything,” Jennings told ET .

He also discussed how his " Jeopardy! " predecessor Alex Trebek would make frequent appearances on scripted television on such shows as “Cheers,” “Golden Girls,” and also Bialik’s former show “Blossom.”

Jennings said it was “an honor to continue that tradition.”

The episode, titled “Call Me Ken Jennings,” found Kat (Bialik) sitting next to Jennings on a flight home to Louisville, where she was about to discover her employees had made big time changes to her cat cafe.

Jennings talked up the episode and Bialik, saying, “she’s coming from her glamorous vacation and I’m bowled over by her sheer force of personality, just like in real life.”

“Anyway you cut it, we’re very grateful to have a third season,” Bialik said of the show. “So, to be able to kick it off with such an icon is really special.”

The two appearing onscreen in the episode was actually only the second time they have met in person. The first was a photoshoot for "Jeopardy!." While they split hosting duties they’re not on set at the same time.

“It’s like Superman and Clark Kent. We’re never in the same room,” Jennings remarked.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram