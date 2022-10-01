ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Clippers and Bally Sports finalize new broadcast deal

By Andrew Greif
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M87Cv_0iIEcxuY00

The Clippers and Bally Sports finalized their new television contract Saturday, The Times has learned, in a deal that ends months of negotiations between the sides and keeps the majority of the team’s game broadcasts on a channel familiar to its fans.

The overall length of the deal was not disclosed, but the agreement is said to last multiple years, according to people familiar with the contract but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter because it has yet to be announced.

Bally Sports will televise 63 games during the 2022-23 season, and the broadcasters who have called Clippers games in recent seasons will all return. Brian Sieman will return for his fourth season as the television play-by-play voice. The analyst role will be handled again by a rotation of former NBA player Jim Jackson and coach Mike Fratello, while Jaime Maggio and Kristina Pink return as reporters.

The Clippers’ contract with the Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned regional sports network had lapsed during the summer, and while the sides were described for weeks as close to a renewal, it was completed with only three weeks to spare before opening night of the regular season.

Friday’s preseason-opening victory against Maccabi Ra’anana from Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena was carried by KTLA as part of a new agreement that will include the station carrying all four preseason games in addition to 11 regular-season games.

The team sought a deal with the over-the-air station as a means to broaden its viewership in Los Angeles and complement its regional broadcasts. Sieman and Fratello broadcast Friday’s game with KTLA’s David Pingalore serving as the reporter.

Games not broadcast by Bally Sports or KTLA will be exclusive national broadcasts.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'

"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
NBA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasters#The Clippers#Bally Sports#Ktla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers won't pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers made their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over the summer no secret. Negotiations between the two sides existed in some capacity for a while, before Irving ultimately opted into his player option for 2022-23 and ended all the hoopla. By Irving’s own admission, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Why the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers should be more appreciated

The new ESPN documentary, “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” does a brilliant job of capturing the wild nature surrounding those tumultuous teams. Perhaps more than anything else, the film stresses these clubs were beloved for (and despite) their exterior complexities and sensational elements. The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?

See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
439K+
Followers
71K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy