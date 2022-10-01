Read full article on original website
Watch Kacy Hintz and Pat Welter drive the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway
This Sunday the NASCAR playoffs head to the Charlotte roval for the round of 12 finale. Kacy Hintz and Pat Welter recently found out it's one thing to report on a race, it's another to experience it yourself.
NASCAR teams call revenue model 'broken,' warn of layoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes. The...
