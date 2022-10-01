Read full article on original website
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris
The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
Silver lining in Saints loss to Vikings? Allen, Dalton, Mathieu reactions on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 98
All we asked last week on Dattitude was for the New Orleans Saints to show up in London. And although it took a little while, they did that, but it was a little too late in a 28-25, gut-wrenching, double-doink loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, at 1-3, this team...
Justin Jefferson gets the best of Marshon Lattimore in a huge day against his hometown team
LONDON — This game might’ve been played thousands of miles away from New Orleans in front of a kaleidoscope crowd wearing jerseys from all 32 NFL teams, but the folks across the pond got a glimpse of the culture. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, who were technically...
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.
As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier tops Spencer the Guru's Week 5 waiver wire targets
The injuries continued to pile up for fantasy football managers in Week 4, especially at the running back position with Javonte Williams being lost for the season. There are also once again several key players questionable for Week 5 highlighted by the consensus No. 1 fantasy draft pick in Jonathan Taylor, so the waiver wire will once again be important for those who have uncertainty throughout their fantasy lineup.
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc this Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
Zion Williamson and the Pelicans able to 'click' in the star forward's return
When Zion Williamson slashed into the lane early in the second quarter, four Chicago Bulls players converged. Williamson passed the ball to a wide-open CJ McCollum, who coolly knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner. McCollum was one of nine players on the Pelicans’ roster who had never played...
Saints' defensive third-down penalties 'killers,' especially in fourth quarter vs. Vikings
A 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter really pushed the Minnesota Vikings ahead in last Sunday’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings began at their own 25-yard line. They made minor moves, not enough for a first down. Not until Saints cornerback Bradley Roby was penalized for defensive holding.
WATCH: Breaking down Saints' performance in London and LSU's comeback on 'Bayou Bets'
The New Orleans Saints didn't come away with a win on Sunday, but the level of panic was down on Monday's 'Bayou Bets' episode. That's because the Saints played much better than they did in Week 3, as they lost by only three points in front of the London crowd despite dealing with a slew of injuries.
Jeff Duncan: Reeling Saints are playing hard. Now they need to start playing better and smarter
LONDON – The losses are starting to mount for the New Orleans Saints. They are 1-3 after their heartbreaking setback to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Raise your hand if you’ve read that sentence before. The loss was their third in a row since that uplifting season-opening win...
The Pelicans' 2021 offseason looked like a failure. It turned out to be a blessing.
In the 2021 offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans sent Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade. Instead of paying Ball, the Pelicans moved him in the opening minutes of free agency so they could free up a block of cap space to pursue other options at guard. Kyle...
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 5? Vote now.
Week 5 of the high school football season again provide plenty of strong individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday. If you want to submit candidates...
