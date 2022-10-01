Read full article on original website
Funk company to be inducted into business hall of fame
HOLDREGE — A Funk business will honored at the Phelps County Development Corporation’s annual Business Hall of Fame Banquet Oct. 27 in downtown Holdrege. Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins will give the keynote address, and PlanterWorx will be inducted into the PCDC Business Hall of Fame.
Broken Bow, Minden qualify for state golf; Kearney Catholic falls short
CAMBRIDGE — Broken Bow started its run for its third straight Class C state championship by winning the C-4 District at Cambridge. The top three teams and the top 10 individuals qualify for the two-day Class C tournament that begins Monday in Columbus. Broken Bow shot a 338 to...
UNK student-athletes spread joy one high-five at a time
KEARNEY — It’s 7:30 a.m. and the sun is slowly rising outside Horizon Middle School. The temperature is still a brisk 52 degrees as students and staff march toward the building to start another day. “Happy Friday guys! Have a great day. You’re gonna do great,” an enthusiastic...
Kearney Catholic loses district opener to McCook
HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic saw its softball season end Monday in a 10-2 defeat at the hands of McCook in the B-9 Subdistrict tournament. In the closing game, the Stars learned firsthand just how fast a softball season speeds by. “The seniors let the underclassmen know how fast it...
KAAPA, Aurora join forces for big ethanol venture
AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora. The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so...
Kearney woman better following September duplex fire
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been upgraded to good condition following a Sept. 12 fire at her duplex. Marylee Swim, 63, was injured in a structure fire at her duplex at 1018 Ave. F. A neighbor reported to the 911 communications center around 9:27 p.m. that Swim may be home at the time of the fire.
Hot Meals USA to help feed firefighters in wildfire
KEARNEY — Hot Meals USA will head to the Thomas County Fairgrounds in Thedford today to feed 250 firefighters who are fighting a massive wildfire in the Nebraska National Forest. Dick Cochran, founder of Hot Meals USA, the Kearney-based Christian nonprofit that feeds people and first responders after natural...
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder
KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney. Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday signed off on a plan to allow for the sale of beer, wine and liquor at Husker men's and women's basketball games beginning this season. The board, which met at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, approved the...
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road
KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sidewalk repairs to interfere with traffic in east Kearney
KEARNEY — Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, lane closures will occur to allow sidewalk repairs along Avenue N in east Kearney. According to a news release from the city of Kearney, the outer northbound lane from the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to 39th Street and the eastbound outer lane at the intersection of 39th Street and N Avenue will be closed to traffic while sidewalk repairs are made.
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
Elwood woman arrested for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON — An Elwood woman has been arrested following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
