ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

Family sues Alhambra mortuary for alleged cremation mistake

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLdqA_0iIEbZxR00

Rose Hills Mortuary LP is being sued by the widow and other relatives of a man who died of cancer in June and allegedly was not dressed according to Buddhist tradition as requested by the family before his cremation.

Joann Chen — the widow of the late Mike Chen — her two sons and two grandchildren brought the negligence suit Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking unspecified damages. A Rose Hills representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Mike Chen was terminally ill with cancer at the City of Hope in Duarte on June 16 and his death was expected soon, the suit states. Joann Chen met with a mortuary representative at a Rose Hills office in Alhambra to prepare for her husband’s funeral and told her that the family would dress her spouse in clothing that he had chosen according to his Buddhist faith, according to the suit.

The representative said she was aware of the importance of the dressing request and assured Joann Chen it would be honored, the suit states.

Under Buddhist tradition, it is important for the deceased to be dressed properly with shoes on when either buried or cremated with full attire so the deceased can have a proper afterlife. In addition, Chinese culture and tradition requires that the deceased be buried or cremated with full clothing on because not doing so is a showing of “utmost disrespect and disservice to the deceased and it also means that the family did not fulfill their due diligence in having the proper burial for the deceased if there is no clothing,” according to the suit.

Buddhists believe that if the deceased does not have shoes on during cremation, he or she will be unable to walk in the afterlife and will not be able to travel “on the road of the passing,” according to the suit.

Mike Chen died June 22 and his widow and oldest son, with the help of two nurses, dressed him in clothing and shoes that he had chosen for his cremation, the suit states. His two grandchildren had written two personal farewell letters to their grandfather and these correspondences were to be buried with him so he could “have something forever from his two dearest grandsons that he loved the most,” the plaintiffs say.

The two letters were placed inside the pocket of the jacket that Mike wore, but allegedly were not with him when he was cremated.

Joann Chen was denied permission by Rose Hills to view her husband’s July 5 cremation, but the family was not told in advance about when it would take place, the suit states. The mortuary allegedly apologized to Joann Chen the next day and told her she could pick up her late spouse’s ashes and urn.

On July 17, a Rose Hills representative surprised Joann Chen by calling her and saying she could pick up Mike Chen’s clothing and shoes, the suit states.

“Joann had an emotional meltdown,” the suit states. ” She then realized that Mike Chen was cremated without his shoes and clothing.”

Joann Chen could not continue the conversation and handed the phone to one of her sons, who was unable to get a proper explanation from the Rose Hills employee about why his father was not wearing the designated clothing and shoes when he was cremated, the suit states.

A mortuary supervisor the son subsequently spoke to said he was “just as perplexed and speechless” about what happened and would try to find out what happened, the suit states. The supervisor told Joann Chen and one of her sons during a later meeting that he was unable to find out what happened and explained that it was “a mistake made by Rose Hills,” the suit states.

The supervisor “admitted that one of Rose Hills employee changed the cremation instructions by himself without any approval or permission, and worse yet, the department manager did not catch such grave mistake either,” according to the suit.

The suit further states that the supervisor showed Joann Chen and her son paperwork indicating a Rose Hills employee scratched out the initial cremation instruction and changed it to say to return all personal items back to the family.

Asked what could be done about the alleged mistake, the supervisor told Joann Chen and her son, “The best I can do right now is refund you about $800 back,” leaving the two Chens “dumbfounded,” the suit states.

Rose Hills also later offered to cremate Mike Chen’s personal attire and belongings, pour and mix the items into his ashes with a new urn and conduct a ceremony with Buddhist monks, the suit states.

The Chen family refused the offer because it did not provide “any meaningful accountability by Rose Hills for such a grave mistake,” which brought “shame and disgrace” to the family, traumatized them with “incomprehensible duress” and “created both cultural and religious violations for the family,” the suit states.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Duarte, CA
Local
California Government
Alhambra, CA
Government
City
Alhambra, CA
HeySoCal

Rapper Half Ounce shot, killed in Koreatown

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Another Rapper Has Died in Los Angeles, the Third in the Last Month

A third rapper has been killed in Los Angeles within the last month, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The latest slain musician, identified as 32-year-old Latauriisha O’Brien, who goes by the stage name Half Ounce, was found shot to death in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood late Monday night. The rapper was reportedly shot by “someone inside a dark SUV,” but a suspect was not immediately named by police. Authorities said O’Brien’s pregnant wife was on the phone with him when she heard gunshots and alerted authorities as she rushed to the scene. Other rappers killed in a recent spat of violence against musicians in the City of Angels includes the death of PnB Rock on Sept. 12, at a restaurant, and the shooting death of 23-year-old Kee Riches on Sept. 24 in Compton.Read it at Los Angeles Times
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Mortuary#Buddhist#Chinese
spectrumnews1.com

Cedars-Sinai sued for discrimination by fired Armenian employee

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former Cedars-Sinai Medical Center employee is suing the hospital, alleging she was wrongfully fired in June after 24 years at the facility on a pretext of stealing a Russian tea set in order to hide management’s discriminatory reasons. The Los Angeles Superior Court...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
2urbangirls.com

Court documents detail final moments of PnB Rock’s life

LOS ANGELES – Court documents detail the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA eatery Sept. 12. The filing gives the most accurate account of what led to the encounter with his killers that was captured on multiple surveillance cameras in and around the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles where he was dining with his girlfriend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old

L.A. rapper, Half Ounce, is dead after being shot while walking down the street Monday night. In a news release shared Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said they received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. According to LAPD, at least a dozen shots were fired. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy