Salina, N.Y. -- A woman stabbed her father in the back during a domestic dispute in Salina Tuesday night, deputies said. Paris Gardner, 30, was intoxicated and arguing with her father and brother inside a home on the 100 block of Marsden Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said a sign was posted on the front door advertising the different kinds of marijuana varieties available for purchase.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man stabbed and killed a man Tuesday in the city’s Strathmore neighborhood, police said. Christopher Bieling, 47, of Syracuse, stabbed David Reynolds, 52, of Syracuse, during an altercation in the 200 block of Reed Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When police...
Rochester police have made 18 total arrests in what they call a turf war with out-of-town gang members over the illegal marijuana trade. They say the beef has led to a number of shootings -- including the one that killed Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and wounded fellow officer Sino Seng. RPD...
"There is no doubt in my mind that the homicide rate would be higher than it is now if we didn't stop this," Umbrino said.
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after a serious crash on the East Seneca Turnpike in the Valley. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 9 the deadly crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, near South Salina Street and East Brighton Avenue. According to...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested at the Skyline Apartments for a wanted arrest. Syracuse Police then found he had a loaded illegal handgun. On September 24 around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers say they were working a security detail at the Skyline Apartments building when they found the 22-year-old, Will Diaz. […]
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man was initially arrested in the shooting death of a man moments after the second man is accused of shooting to death a third man. But Natori Russo, 22, won’t face a murder charge for the time being after a grand jury voted only to indict him for illegal weapon possession on the day of the two murders.
Syracuse, NY -- If anyone knows why Anthony Sutton crossed a South Side street to murder a woman in September 2020, they’re not saying. But Shadetta Franklin’s murder in front of a South Side liquor store led to another murder: the retaliatory shooting death of Tyree Lawson three days later and two blocks away, prosecutors have said.
Granby, N.Y. — Human remains were discovered in a wooded area off County Route 8 in the town of Granby on Sunday, police said. Authorities responded to call after a citizen found the body, Fulton Police Department Lt. Brandon Lanning said Tuesday. No foul play is suspected, he said.
Verona, N.Y. - A Madison County student has been arrested after authorities say he made a threat on a school bus Friday. Around 3:20 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threat on a bus from the Madison Oneida BOCES at 4937 Spring Road, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page Monday.
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse woman, accused of driving under the influence of drugs in a fiery crash on Erie Boulevard East that killed her passenger, spent the weekend in jail after checking herself into rehab for continued drug use. Aeriel Freeman, 30, was surprised last week after a...
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
Lyons, N.Y. — A woman is accused of fighting with a Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday afternoon during an investigation into a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened in Newark. A deputy found the suspect, Megan Thomas, 27, of Clyde, at Family Dollar in Lyons. During the investigation, Thomas...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have identified a man shot and killed Sunday night as 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson. Hudson, of Syracuse, was shot in the head while driving a Jeep on Carbon Street, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Hudson tried to drive away after he was shot, but instead crashed into a home at 211 Carbon St., Malinowski said.
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
