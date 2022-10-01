ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelps, NY
City
Waterloo, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Euless, TX
State
Texas State
Phelps, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, NY
Waterloo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, TX
Euless, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
whcuradio.com

Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Geneva General Hospital
WHEC TV-10

Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Deputies: One person killed in crash involving stolen vehicle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after a serious crash on the East Seneca Turnpike in the Valley. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 9 the deadly crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, near South Salina Street and East Brighton Avenue. According to...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localsyr.com

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

Woman accused of assaulting deputy in Wayne County

Lyons, N.Y. — A woman is accused of fighting with a Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday afternoon during an investigation into a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened in Newark. A deputy found the suspect, Megan Thomas, 27, of Clyde, at Family Dollar in Lyons. During the investigation, Thomas...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy