Read full article on original website
Related
WOKV.com
Florida man arrested after allegedly punching man in face one time, killing him
Florida man arrested after allegedly punching man in face one time, killing him The suspect allegedly walked up to the victim in a gas station parking lot and punched him in the face, causing him to fall backwards. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Georgia man allegedly boarded up house, held mother, wife, children captive
Georgia man allegedly boarded up house, held mother, wife, children captive The man's wife and children were able to eventually escape from a back window. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Florida man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend’s baby at gunpoint, uses them as human shield
Florida man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend’s baby at gunpoint, uses them as human shield The man allegedly abducted the child from his girlfriend's house. He drove away with the child in his lap before she called 911. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Stepmother kidnapped, castrated her stepson, deputies say
Stepmother kidnapped, castrated her stepson, deputies say A North Carolina woman is facing a list of charges after investigators said she kidnapped her stepson and castrated him. (NCD)
Comments / 0