Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
2023 Honda CB750 Hornet Drops Covers, Jaws At Intermot In Germany
It’s October 4, 2022—and if you’ve been holding your breath waiting for the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet to finally break cover, the wait is over. To kick off Intermot 2022 in Cologne, Germany, Honda Motor Europe finally let the hive out of the jar. It is a concept no more, and will roll into showrooms in the coming months.
RideApart
Watch A 1960s Slovenian Moped Get A Full Restoration In 2022
Are you familiar with Tomos? It was a moped and motorcycle factory based in Koper, Slovenia. The name itself is an acronym for Tovarna Motorjev Sežana, or Motorcycle Company Sežana, with Sežana being the name of the town where it was originally meant to be built. The company lasted from the 1950s all the way through to the 2010s, with the Koper factory finally closing its doors in late 2012.
RideApart
Check Out Top-Block’s Urban Accessories For The BMW CE-04
The BMW CE-04 is BMW’s latest and greatest all-electric innovation, and is aimed squarely at urban city dwellers looking for a fresh, emission-free way of getting around town. That being said, as much as it is stylish, it must also be able to withstand the rigors of everyday city life. Clearly, its eye-catching design and cutting-edge technology makes it stand out from the crowd, especially when parked alongside other, more commonplace scooters.
RideApart
Ortolani Customs’ Titan Is A Yamaha TMAX Given Superbike Treatment
The Yamaha TMAX is considered by many as the two-wheeler responsible for ushering in what’s known today as the maxi-scooter. Taking the practical sensibilities of a scooter and charging them up with the performance of a motorcycle turned out to be a recipe for success, especially for those looking for a comfortable yet powerful machine that’s as easy as twist and go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
Burn-Out Designs’ Graphics Kits Add A Splash Of Color To The Honda NT1100
Most high-displacement touring bikes, with the exception of KTM, tend to come in rather muted and understated colorways. Perhaps it’s to appeal to the discerning tastes of the ladies and gentlemen who choose such machines as their steeds of choice, or perhaps it’s to give the bikes a more serious, “don’t mess with me” demeanor. Whatever it may be, I tend to prefer my bikes, both big and small, with a splash of color—and maybe you do, too.
RideApart
Kawasaki Releases New Metallic Gray Colorway For Z650RS In Japan
For fans of Team Green, the Kawasaki Z650RS was all that was missing in the brand’s middleweight lineup. Powered by the tried and true 649cc parallel-twin engine that has seen nearly 2 decades of service, the Z650RS is the perfect recipe for folks looking for a stylish, no-frills, neo-retro commuter. Indeed, in the one year it’s been available in the market, it’s proven itself as a strong contender in the neo-retro middleweight category.
RideApart
The New Jawa 42 Bobber Has Been Unveiled In The Indian Market
Whenever you hear the word bobber, chances are bikes like the Triumph Bonneville Bobber or Harley-Davidson Street Bob come to mind. However, there are quite a number of these cruiser-style machines on offer from smaller manufacturers, particularly in the Asian market. One such model just recently broke cover, and it’s from Indian manufacturer Jawa, who recently made a comeback in the Indian market under Classic Legends.
RideApart
Moto Camper Gives Chill Overview Of His 2018 Triumph Street Scrambler Mods
Moto camping is a very personal business, kind of like riding. We all have our favorite bikes, parts, preferences, and opinions. When you’re figuring out what you want to do to your bike, though, it can be extremely helpful to see what someone else has done to give yourself a starting point. Once you see what works and what doesn’t for someone else, it can help to point you in the right direction—wherever that may lead you.
Comments / 0