Danvers, MA

nbcboston.com

This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M

The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Worker Injured in Fall From JFK Library in Boston, Police Say

A worker was injured in a fall from the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department. Boston police responded to the incident at around 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson said. Police didn't provide the floor that the person fell from, or say what kind of work they...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors

It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
BOSTON, MA
Salem, MA
Danvers, MA
Danvers, MA
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teenager shot outside high school in Boston

BOSTON — A teenager was wounded in a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. The 17-year-old victim, whose name has...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire

The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
BOSTON, MA
Kathy Najimy
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body of missing kayaker found after water search in Chelmsford

A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon after a lengthy search, according to the town’s police department. According to the Chelmsford Police Department, police received a report that a man boating on the lake was in distress. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they were able to locate the kayak but without the man on board.
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect Flees Area After Firing 5 Rounds in Roslindale

On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 10:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-5 responded to a shotspotter activation near Blakemore Street and Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival at the scene, officers began canvassing for evidence and witnesses. They confirmed five pieces of ballistic evidence in...
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
Boston

Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29

The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA

