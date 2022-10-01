Read full article on original website
Here’s Why They Put Trees In Massachusetts Malls Back In The Day
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may have heard us talking about a recent YouTube video that was posted showing the inside of the now defunct Berkshire Mall. Included in the video's beginning was information and photos of the mall's inception. By September of '88 the mall was open and ready...
This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M
The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
Worker Injured in Fall From JFK Library in Boston, Police Say
A worker was injured in a fall from the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department. Boston police responded to the incident at around 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson said. Police didn't provide the floor that the person fell from, or say what kind of work they...
Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors
It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
WCVB
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Teenager shot outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — A teenager was wounded in a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. The 17-year-old victim, whose name has...
Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire
The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
Body of missing kayaker found after water search in Chelmsford
A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon after a lengthy search, according to the town’s police department. According to the Chelmsford Police Department, police received a report that a man boating on the lake was in distress. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they were able to locate the kayak but without the man on board.
Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Suspect Flees Area After Firing 5 Rounds in Roslindale
On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 10:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-5 responded to a shotspotter activation near Blakemore Street and Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival at the scene, officers began canvassing for evidence and witnesses. They confirmed five pieces of ballistic evidence in...
Woman charged with drunk driving after crashing car into Saugus restaurant
It's not the first time a car has crashed into that particular Boston Market, located on Route 1 in Saugus. A Chelsea woman is charged with drunken driving after allegedly crashing her car through the front window of a Boston Market in Saugus on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police and Saugus...
As Mass. corrections officer recovers from severe beating, friends and family hold fundraiser
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — They roared up Litchfield Street, two by two -- hundreds of motorcycles headed to the Leominster Eagles Post 477 on Sunday. The occasion: a fundraiser for Matthew Tidman, the corrections officer beaten by an inmate last summer. Tidman, who worked at MCI-Shirley, was supervising inmates on...
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
Search for snowplows begins ahead of winter amid Massachusetts driver shortage
WRENTHAM, Mass.—You may not be preparing for snow storms just yet, but plenty of town and city officials are. “Years ago, we used to start this process in mid-October, but every year it starts a little quicker and is a little more competitive,” Norfolk Public Works Director Blair Crane said.
Kids at center of Maine Amber Alert found safe; mother arrested in Massachusetts
An Amber Alert for two young children from Maine was canceled and their mother is in custody in Massachusetts, Maine State Police said. Authorities were searching for 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock. Officials said they were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Police said officers...
