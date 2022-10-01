Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the race for governor heats up, South Carolina Democratic Governor nominee, Joe Cunningham will host a campaign rally on Tuesday night at Charleston Pour House.
According to Cunningham’s office, the gubernatorial candidate will be in Charleston Tuesday night for a campaign event.Coroner ID’s victims in double murder-suicide in Andrews
‘Rally The Vote’ will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Charleston Pour House in Charleston.
The event is open to the public.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 11