Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the race for governor heats up, South Carolina Democratic Governor nominee, Joe Cunningham will host a campaign rally on Tuesday night at Charleston Pour House.

According to Cunningham’s office, the gubernatorial candidate will be in Charleston Tuesday night for a campaign event.

‘Rally The Vote’ will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Charleston Pour House in Charleston.

The event is open to the public.

