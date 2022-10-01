ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston Tuesday

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –  As the race for governor heats up, South Carolina Democratic Governor nominee, Joe Cunningham will host a campaign rally on Tuesday night at Charleston Pour House.

According to Cunningham’s office, the gubernatorial candidate will be in Charleston Tuesday night for a campaign event.

‘Rally The Vote’ will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Charleston Pour House in Charleston.

The event is open to the public.

Comments / 11

William Dodd
3d ago

some of my own family and friends are Demoratic Party but I think that I will always choose the best candidate for the job!!

Reply(5)
3
William Dodd
3d ago

On the other hand I have been a long time supporter of the Republican Party ever since Senator Strom Thurmond change his mind about the best party to belong to in the Great State of South Carolina!! Of course that was long before a lot of people were even born yet!!

Reply(1)
2
