Burbank, CA

The 562

Long Beach Poly Earns MaxPreps National Ranking

The Long Beach Poly...
LONG BEACH, CA
myburbank.com

City Of Burbank Treasurer Krystle Palmer Continues To Lead In Protecting The City’s Finances

Krystle Palmer is persisting in preserving Burbank’s financial holdings through her role as city treasurer. From a young age, Palmer showed an interest in the subject of finance while growing up in the Philippines. As she was exposed to the inner workings of an enterprise owned by her family, the City of Burbank professional developed an enthusiastic passion for fiscal matters that blossomed throughout her academic studies.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
PASADENA, CA
police1.com

Dozens filmed doing burnouts and tossing money into Calif. intersection

COMPTON, Calif. — Dozens of people were seen in a video running into an intersection during an illegal street takeover just outside of Compton on Sunday night, narrowly avoiding cars that swirled along the asphalt. The video, originally reported by KTLA-TV Channel 5, showed an individual standing on the...
COMPTON, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83

Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
YORBA LINDA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff

A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA

