ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Local residents preparing for future tropical storms, hurricanes

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0C5q_0iIEaWCd00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the tropics heating up, it’s time to make sure you’re ready.

With continued team coverage this weekend I’m taking a closer look at how some locals are protecting their backyards

I caught up with locals Romeo and Carmen Fernandez. They have a full-blown garden in their backyard but with Tropical Storm Ian on the way, they’re taking steps to protect their plants.

“Usually, we put a stick in them, tie them up, especially for the weak ones but most of them are strong so we leave them as is,” says Carmen.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Carmen says inserting a stick serves as an extra backbone to the stems of her plants.

“The stick makes them strong and healthy. They battle any sort of wind, rain, storm and thunder,” says Romeo.

Romeo and Carmen want to keep their plants safe during Tropical Storm Ian because they grow so much produce.

“Leafy vegetables, okra, papayas and bananas,” says Carmen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Doing this saves them a lot of money as they prepare to buy other hurricane necessities like batteries, flashlights and non-perishable food items.

I spoke with Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Marithza Ross for more tips.

I said, “Well, the weather here in Jacksonville has been pretty quiet but things are about to get a little louder now that Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to take off. Marithza, residents at home want to know how to prepare, do you have any tips for us?

“Before the tropics really start to heat up for the state of Florida, we have a very nice weekend in store. Now is the time to clean out those gutters, get the outside of your house prepared and get your hurricane preparedness kit ready. Also, be sure to follow the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team with all the latest updates.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s a list of some of the items that should be in your hurricane preparedness kit as Marithza mentioned.

-water, food, battery, flashlight, towels, trash bag, local map, wrench

Romeo and Carmen are now focusing on the inside of their home. They’ve already stocked up on bottled water and batteries.

“Food? We have plenty of food, we have steak, pineapple in the freezer, chicken, fish, canned food, I like bananas and oatmeal,” says Romeo.

“Now in case the power goes out you can’t cook your steak and fish. Oh, we got propane, we’re ready for the storm,” says Romeo.

For more information on how you can prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Lovely fall weather continues

Jacksonville, Fl — This morning’s low temperatures were the coolest since April - a true taste of autumn that has lasted several days. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says humidity remains low, allowing morning lows to fall below average. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky throughout...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian Relief: Neighbors in Need

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax along with other Cox Media Group stations across the southeast, have partnered with the American Red Cross to help get some much-needed relief to those hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working to provide food,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Preparedness#Tropical Storm Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy