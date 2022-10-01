Burbank author, Monica Mancillas, is set to release her first children’s book, Mariana and her Familia, on October 4th and will be doing a storytime and book signing at the Burbank Barnes & Noble on Saturday, October 8th. Her debut release from publisher Balzer + Bray/HarperCollins follows the journey of a young girl who visits her family in Mexico for the first time and struggles with the cultural barrier after living in the states for so long.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO