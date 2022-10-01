Read full article on original website
Related
myburbank.com
City Of Burbank Treasurer Krystle Palmer Continues To Lead In Protecting The City’s Finances
Krystle Palmer is persisting in preserving Burbank’s financial holdings through her role as city treasurer. From a young age, Palmer showed an interest in the subject of finance while growing up in the Philippines. As she was exposed to the inner workings of an enterprise owned by her family, the City of Burbank professional developed an enthusiastic passion for fiscal matters that blossomed throughout her academic studies.
myburbank.com
Burbank Author, Monica Mancillas, Releases Bicultural Children’s Book
Burbank author, Monica Mancillas, is set to release her first children’s book, Mariana and her Familia, on October 4th and will be doing a storytime and book signing at the Burbank Barnes & Noble on Saturday, October 8th. Her debut release from publisher Balzer + Bray/HarperCollins follows the journey of a young girl who visits her family in Mexico for the first time and struggles with the cultural barrier after living in the states for so long.
Comments / 0