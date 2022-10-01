Read full article on original website
KTUL
McLain vs. Cleveland high school football game canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high school football game between McLain High School of Science and Technology and Cleveland High School has been canceled, according to Cleveland Tiger Football's Facebook page. Cleveland said it would take a bye week and resume it's season next week. The game was scheduled...
KTUL
Little Light House celebrates 50 years in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Little Light House is celebrating 50 years of serving children with special needs in the Tulsa area on Monday. Since 1972, LLH has been providing free education and therapy services to children with special needs in the Tulsa area. “50 years is a big deal,...
KTUL
Tulsa to celebrate elite Native American art with return of Cherokee Art Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the largest Native American art shows in Oklahoma is returning to Hard Rock in Tulsa Oct. 8 and 9. The show will feature more than 150 elite Native American artists from across the country. The first lady and I could not be more...
KTUL
Parking and power troubles can't stop Tulsa State Fair fun
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A blown transformer showered sparks all over the road outside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds Sunday evening. The resulting power outage only lasted for a matter of seconds, though the traffic lights continued to blink red for hours. It certainly didn’t help the traffic. But for fairgoers, it was just another bump in the road.
KTUL
McLain High School classes remain canceled Tuesday following deadly shooting
--- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- McLain High School's Principal Renee Rabovsky announced classes will be canceled Monday in a letter to students. Rabovsky says classes are canceled to give officials the time needed to prepare to welcome students back to school. The letter comes after a tragic shooting at the...
KTUL
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
KTUL
Knight Pecan Farms holds harvest festival in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Knight Pecan Farms helped folks get into the fall festival spirit Sunday evening. It welcomed people out to the farm in Sapulpa for hayrides, pumpkin painting, live music and a look at how they shake the pecans out of the trees at the farm. The...
KTUL
WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Another unseasonably warm, dry day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A front will move through today that offers a few clouds and a wind shift. The temperatures will not fall much in the wake of the front with highs expected in the mid to upper 80s. There will be cooler temps around starting Friday, lasting...
KTUL
'Anarchist' Oklahoma teacher discusses pushing his beliefs on students in undercover video
OWASSO, Okla. (TND) — New undercover video released by Project Veritas shows an Oklahoma public school teacher, who self-describes himself as an "anarchist," discussing how he can discreetly incorporate his beliefs into his teaching. Tyler Wrynn, the teacher in question, resigned from the Owasso Public Schools system in April...
KTUL
Tulsa police reveal two additional victims wounded by gunfire from McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has revealed that two additional people were wounded by gunfire from Friday night's shooting at McLain High School. Police say a 20-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were also wounded by gunfire, and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
KTUL
City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning in October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation holds ribbon cutting for new cultural, welcome center in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new stop along Route 66 was opened today. The Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center was added in Vinita. The center was named in honor of the late Cherokee National Treasure Anna Belle Sixkiller Mitchell. The center shares history of Cherokee Nation...
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for community feedback
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the community to give feedback on its performance via an online survey. TPD says its hoping to learn Tulsan's attitudes and opinions of Tulsa police and 911 services. The survey is 10 questions, six of those ask citizens...
KTUL
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
KTUL
Rosa Parks Elementary wins best school garden
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rosa Parks Elementary, a Union Public Schools elementary, won the "Best Overall School Garden" award. The year was the first school garden contest held and sponsored by the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Women's Committee. The goal of the contest was to celebrate the important role that...
KTUL
Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
KTUL
MONDAY FORECAST: A sunny start to the work week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunny skies stick with us for a new start to the week. Temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s. Humidity stays low making for comfortable weather, while keeping our fire danger in the high risk area. Clouds begin to roll in Tuesday and remain...
KTUL
1 hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to Red Fox Apartments near East 21st Place and North Memorial Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man down with multiple gunshot wounds. They say the victim was alert and speaking...
KTUL
Silver Alert cancelled after Porum man located
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Porum Police Department is searching for a missing 65-year-old man. Troopers say Glenn Wiggins was last seen on Monday at the Armstrong Bank in Warner, Okla. around 6:30 p.m. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey or blue long sleeve...
KTUL
'One Pill Can Kill': Green Country mother, school districts raising fentanyl awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — School officials from Broken Arrow and Union are joining together to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl with a new campaign with the slogan "One Pill Can Kill." It's been just over a year since the world lost Cole Brown. "Cole was a great...
