TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A blown transformer showered sparks all over the road outside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds Sunday evening. The resulting power outage only lasted for a matter of seconds, though the traffic lights continued to blink red for hours. It certainly didn’t help the traffic. But for fairgoers, it was just another bump in the road.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO