Tulsa, OK

KTUL

McLain vs. Cleveland high school football game canceled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high school football game between McLain High School of Science and Technology and Cleveland High School has been canceled, according to Cleveland Tiger Football's Facebook page. Cleveland said it would take a bye week and resume it's season next week. The game was scheduled...
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

Little Light House celebrates 50 years in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Little Light House is celebrating 50 years of serving children with special needs in the Tulsa area on Monday. Since 1972, LLH has been providing free education and therapy services to children with special needs in the Tulsa area. “50 years is a big deal,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Parking and power troubles can't stop Tulsa State Fair fun

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A blown transformer showered sparks all over the road outside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds Sunday evening. The resulting power outage only lasted for a matter of seconds, though the traffic lights continued to blink red for hours. It certainly didn’t help the traffic. But for fairgoers, it was just another bump in the road.
TULSA, OK
Sports
KTUL

Victim identified from McLain football game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Knight Pecan Farms holds harvest festival in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Knight Pecan Farms helped folks get into the fall festival spirit Sunday evening. It welcomed people out to the farm in Sapulpa for hayrides, pumpkin painting, live music and a look at how they shake the pecans out of the trees at the farm. The...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Another unseasonably warm, dry day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A front will move through today that offers a few clouds and a wind shift. The temperatures will not fall much in the wake of the front with highs expected in the mid to upper 80s. There will be cooler temps around starting Friday, lasting...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning in October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for community feedback

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the community to give feedback on its performance via an online survey. TPD says its hoping to learn Tulsan's attitudes and opinions of Tulsa police and 911 services. The survey is 10 questions, six of those ask citizens...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rosa Parks Elementary wins best school garden

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rosa Parks Elementary, a Union Public Schools elementary, won the "Best Overall School Garden" award. The year was the first school garden contest held and sponsored by the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Women's Committee. The goal of the contest was to celebrate the important role that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

MONDAY FORECAST: A sunny start to the work week

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunny skies stick with us for a new start to the week. Temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s. Humidity stays low making for comfortable weather, while keeping our fire danger in the high risk area. Clouds begin to roll in Tuesday and remain...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to Red Fox Apartments near East 21st Place and North Memorial Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man down with multiple gunshot wounds. They say the victim was alert and speaking...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert cancelled after Porum man located

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Porum Police Department is searching for a missing 65-year-old man. Troopers say Glenn Wiggins was last seen on Monday at the Armstrong Bank in Warner, Okla. around 6:30 p.m. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey or blue long sleeve...
PORUM, OK

