‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
Watch: Seminole County homeowner takes FOX 35 on tour of flooded home
FOX 35 News reporter Stephanie Buffamonte walked through a home in Geneva that was flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Everything in the home is under two feet of water, similar to many other homes in the Seminole County area.
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Deltona residents puzzled by standing water outside flood zones
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in one Deltona neighborhood are still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian days after the storm. Neighbors along Sunday Drive say the standing water there is starting to cause problems. They say it’s blocking off access to the entrance to the street, and starting to smell bad.
Florida flooding: Sanford businesses worried as floodwaters rise in Lake Monroe
Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater.
Trapped in neighborhood, Florida residents work together to remove fallen tree
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Neighbors on one Seminole County street banded together to clear the way after a massive tree fell during Hurricane Ian, and completely blocked their street. They said they were trapped with no way out. "He just heard a shake and went and peaked out and seen...
Water rises along Seminole County lake forcing some residents to leave by boat
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding remains a stubborn plague all across Central Florida, and Lake Harney is just one of several problem areas in Seminole County. Water continues to creep higher in some neighborhoods. Boats are the only way for people to get to and from their homes. "Been...
Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
Hundreds of Orange County families being evicted after Hurricane Ian damages complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are now 200 Orange County families looking for new homes after being handed eviction notices at a flooded apartment complex. The entire first level of one apartment complex in the county is flooded, with many families losing their cars. Now, everyone on the first floor is being told to get out.
More than 200 face eviction at Orange County apartment complex hit by floods, commissioner says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People living at an Orange County apartment complex devastated by flooding from Hurricane Ian are now being told they will have to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Uribe spoke at Cypress Landing Apartments complex...
Ian flooding leaves hundreds of families homeless after Orlando apartments destroyed
ORLANDO, Fla. - Around 200 families at an apartment complex flooded in Orlando say they're without a home and don't know what to do. "All my furniture, food, clothing, everything I own. It’s gone. Everything is gone," says Miriam Alicea. Her apartment flooded during Hurricane Ian. "I thought I was going to drown it's sad."
Days after Ian, Daytona residents still in need of help at flooded apartment complex
DAYTONA, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has a long road ahead in its recovery following Hurricane Ian. One of the things people seem to be most frustrated about is the lack of direction following the storm. Tyesha Turner’s apartment in Daytona flooded last Wednesday – the night Hurricane...
A look at damage, flooding from Hurricane Ian in Seminole County
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office went up on Sept. 30, 2022, to survey damage and flooding around Seminole County after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area. Video showed several neighborhoods and roads flooded,
Flooding devastates parts of Seminole County
Seminole County is reeling from flooding caused by Ian. Dozens of residents near Lake Harney are unsure if they will have to evacuate as the water keeps rising.
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
More Florida homes flooded as Astor sees St. Johns River crest
In Astor, the St. Johns River hit its highest point, cresting on Tuesday. Almost a week after Hurricane Ian hit, people watched the water slowly rise. It reached about two feet in some spots.
Geneva residents voice frustration over Seminole County’s response to Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As recovery from Hurricane Ian continues, people living in one Geneva neighborhood said they feel abandoned by Seminole County officials as their houses go under. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents said they would have gotten out sooner if someone had warned...
Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
