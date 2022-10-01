ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

lakeexpo.com

648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
LAKE OZARK, MO
Columbia Missourian

Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs

The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

The great gumbo battle is on at KC’s first Gumbo Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prospect KC is hosting its first Gumbo Festival this Sunday, October 9, in the historic 18th and Vine District. Teams will battle it out to bring home the first-place prize. Hear from Chef Shanita McAfee Bryant who shares the organizations mission and more on what you can expect at this year‘s gumbo festival.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
LJWORLD

Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach

Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
CJ Coombs

The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City

Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day

I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
SEDALIA, MO

