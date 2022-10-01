Read full article on original website
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
Overland Park approves $49M in bonds for Bluhawk sports complex
The Overland Park City Council approved $49 million in sales tax and revenue bonds to support a multisport facility at Bluhawk.
Columbia Missourian
Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs
The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
KMBC.com
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
District denies claims that Belton teens were drugged at homecoming dance
Some students at Belton High School said they were drugged at their homecoming dance this weekend, but the district denies those claims.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
KCTV 5
Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
fox4kc.com
The great gumbo battle is on at KC’s first Gumbo Festival
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prospect KC is hosting its first Gumbo Festival this Sunday, October 9, in the historic 18th and Vine District. Teams will battle it out to bring home the first-place prize. Hear from Chef Shanita McAfee Bryant who shares the organizations mission and more on what you can expect at this year‘s gumbo festival.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Kansas City health nonprofit
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, a health care nonprofit.
Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Jackson County, Missouri
KC Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers within two areas in Jackson County.
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
KCTV 5
Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
LJWORLD
Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach
Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
KCPD investigates string of safe, locked cabinet burglaries in Waldo area
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a string of locked cabinets and safe burglaries in the Waldo area.
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City
Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
