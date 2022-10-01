ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Comments / 25

Robert Hill
3d ago

trumps MAGATT FREAK SHOW. 10s and 10s will show up to listen to trumps whine-fest. me, me, me. It's all about me, me, me. wah, wah, wah. Why is everyone always picking on me???

Reply
12
Scott Lindstrom
3d ago

We will be keeping Gretchen Whitmer as our Governor, we don’t need you coming here talking trash along with Dixon. Michigan is a strong BLUE and we will prove that in November.

Reply(1)
7
Carlos V
3d ago

A vote for tRump is a vote for pardoning and apologizing to people who attacked the capital and assaulted police!

Reply
6
 

wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon in latest election poll

A new poll shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey of Michigan voters, conducted by WDIV and The Detroit News September 26-29, shows a 17 point lead for the Democratic incumbent. According to the data, Whitmer’s numbers aren’t going up; Dixon’s numbers are falling. Whitmer continues to lead Dixon with women voters by a 2-1 margin.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes

In the 2020 presidential election, there were upwards of 150 poll workers in Detroit.  Then came the onslaught of right-wing conspiracy theories and lies that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump – and the baseless claim that heavily Democratic Detroit had played a starring role.  In the wake of these lies, […] The post Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure

Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where Michigan’s biggest companies rank in supporting pro-democracy policies

The majority of the country’s top 100 companies received failing grades when it came to supporting pro-democracy policies, according to a new report. On that list, major brand names that impact most daily lives of voters, including three big Michigan based companies and dozens of others with large economic footprints in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
MICHIGAN STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois

The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
WISCONSIN STATE

