Lincoln, CA

Highlights: Roderick Robinson's three touchdowns lead Lincoln to 31-17 victory over Cathedral Catholic

By Bodie De Silva
 4 days ago

(Lead photo by Steven Silva)

MIRA MESA, Calif. -- Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns to help the Hornets score 17 unanswered points, overcoming a 17-14 second half deficit.

Senior defensive back Josiah Cox sealed the game for Lincoln with a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown that handed the Hornets a two touchdown lead with just over a minute to play.

Check out the highlights from the game.

