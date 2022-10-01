Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Michigan farm treated produce with human waste, state officials say
State health officials are warning consumers not to eat produce from a southern Michigan farm after it allegedly was using untreated human waste. During a routine produce safety inspection, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found Kuntry Gardens of Homer, about an hour and a half west of Detroit, "was using raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale," officials said in a statement Monday.
Detroit News
Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs
Michigan is battling back in the state-vs-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
Detroit News
LeDuff: Home is where politics put you
Your home is your castle the old adage goes. That is, unless, you're running for high office in Michigan this election season. If you are seeking a big chair of political power here in the mother of all swing states, then your declared domicile may be little more than a rent-by-the-hour bathhouse where you place a lamp in the window to convince your constituents you're actually around.
Detroit News
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
Detroit News
State board OKs $715M tax incentives for Gotion's Big Rapids battery parts plant
The Michigan Strategic Fund board on Wednesday approved a Renaissance Zone tax exemption request and $175 million in state grants for Chinese-owned Gotion Inc. to build a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery parts facility on the outskirts of Big Rapids. The property tax exemption granted by the board for the...
Detroit News
Editorial: Our choices for state House from Macomb County
Macomb County voters will fill state House seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Oakland. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
Detroit News
Nolan Out Loud: Polls spell doom for GOP trio
A new set of polls are out from The Detroit News and WDIV-TV, and they confirm the campaigns of Michigan's top three Republican challengers are as dead as old Kelsey's equipment, as they used to say in the newsroom when I was young. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Michigan Republicans try balancing act on election message with 5 weeks to go
Warren — As some Michigan Republicans attempt to shift the conversation this fall away from abortion and the last election, others are emphasizing the topics, a sign of the challenges the party faces to energize its base while also reaching out to swing voters. The struggle was on display...
Detroit News
Dixon, Trump struggle to sway Michigan voters ahead of pivotal election, poll finds
Lansing — Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon's campaign appears to be stuck in quicksand with five weeks remaining before the Nov. 8 election after a deluge of Democratic spending, according to a new poll by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV (Channel 4). The survey of 600 likely voters,...
Detroit News
White Lake toddler battling cancer gets his own police, fire parade
When you're a toddler battling cancer, you could use some superheroes in your corner. That's what Archer Bradshaw, 3, of White Lake Township, got Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, along with White Lake Township police and fire departments as well as several other agencies, coordinated a special parade of patrol vehicles outside Bradshaw's home. Archer, who is battling acute lymphocytic leukemia, loves emergency cars.
Detroit News
Judge tosses charges against 7 state officials in Flint water crisis
Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Tuesday dismissed felony charges against seven state officials charged in relation to the Flint water crisis. The dismissal eliminates charges based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in June that the one-man grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional. As a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Security guard accidentally fires weapon at Oxford Middle School, officials say
A security guard in Oxford Community Schools accidentally discharged his weapon in a bathroom on Monday, district officials said. The guard was using the single-stall staff restroom at Oxford Middle School, near the field house, when he placed his weapon on a door hook nearby, the district said in a statement.
Comments / 0