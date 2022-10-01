A Mandeville-area boy has been arrested on a Menacing charge after admitting he told another student Monday (October 3) morning that he planned to blow up his school. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were investigating rumors a 14-year-old Monteleone Junior High student had made threats to “shoot up” his school when the student in question admitted he had told another student he was going to “blow the school up.” The teen told deputies he was just joking.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO