WDSU
Fentanyl overdoses spike in St. Tammany Parish, coroner says number of overdoses tripled
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish officials are working to crack down on the number of fentanyl overdoses. Dr. Charles Preston, coroner for St. Tammany Parish told WDSU that since July, they've had 71 drug overdoses; all of them were fentanyl-related except for two. On a weekly...
WDSU
Covington police offer reward for information in shooting near St. Tammany Fair
The Covington Police Department has announced that a reward is now being offered for information on the shooting that happened near the St. Tammany Fair over the weekend. Two people were shot and injured Saturday night near the fairgrounds on West 33rd Avenue and North Filmore. The Covington Police Department...
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. Robert Lewis Walker II, 16, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
an17.com
Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to "blow the school up"
A Mandeville-area boy has been arrested on a Menacing charge after admitting he told another student Monday (October 3) morning that he planned to blow up his school. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were investigating rumors a 14-year-old Monteleone Junior High student had made threats to “shoot up” his school when the student in question admitted he had told another student he was going to “blow the school up.” The teen told deputies he was just joking.
an17.com
Three St. Tammany men indicted for 2022 murder in Lacombe
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted:. Patrick Earl McCarty, II, 36 of Slidell, Louisiana on second degree murder, obstruction of justice and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jason Robert James, 37 of Lacombe,...
23-Year-Old Naema Johns Killed In A Car Crash In St. Tammany Parish (Mandeville, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a Saturday morning car crash that claimed a life. Naema Johns, 23, of Beaufort, was identified as the victim who died in the crash. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
wbrz.com
Woman, 23, killed in crash on I-12 in Mandeville overnight, State Police says
MANDEVILLE - A woman from South Carolina was killed in a crash on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish overnight. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on I-12 near LA Hwy 1088 in Mandeville. It claimed the life of 23-year-old Naema Johns of South Carolina. Troopers said Johns was driving...
wbrz.com
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
23-year-old killed in Mandeville crash Saturday morning
According to troopers, 23-year-old Naema Johns of Beaufort, South Carolina was killed in the incident.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
NOLA.com
Shooting near St. Tammany Parish Fair draws condemnation of parish president
The sound of gunfire from a non-fatal shooting near the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds Saturday night prompted fear and panic among some fairgoers, Parish President Mike Cooper said in a news release Monday, condemning the violence. Two people were injured in the shooting, which happened at around 8 p.m. at...
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase
More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Mississippi officials seek public’s help in credit card fraud investigation
Mississippi officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the New Albany Police Department posted the request on social media. The felony credit card fraud occurred at the New Albany Walmart on August 30,...
Suspect runs over store employee, rams vehicles after shoplifting
(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — A suspect ran over a store employee and rammed several cars in the parking lot of a business after shoplifting. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), at about 3:50 p.m., deputies arrived to a disturbance at the Big R on Fontaine Boulevard in Security-Widefield. Callers said a white man […]
UPDATE: State Police say 4 non-critical injuries in St. Landry bus crash
State Police say a school bus was in a crash with a tow truck and there is one non-critical injury.
Former St. Tammany deputy arrested on several drug-related charges
Detectives found marijuana, suboxone, cocaine, a firearm and drug paraphernalia inside of Allen’s vehicle.
