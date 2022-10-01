ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10

Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
an17.com

Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to "blow the school up"

A Mandeville-area boy has been arrested on a Menacing charge after admitting he told another student Monday (October 3) morning that he planned to blow up his school. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were investigating rumors a 14-year-old Monteleone Junior High student had made threats to “shoot up” his school when the student in question admitted he had told another student he was going to “blow the school up.” The teen told deputies he was just joking.
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Three St. Tammany men indicted for 2022 murder in Lacombe

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted:. Patrick Earl McCarty, II, 36 of Slidell, Louisiana on second degree murder, obstruction of justice and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jason Robert James, 37 of Lacombe,...
LACOMBE, LA
wbrz.com

UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
RACELAND, LA
KXRM

Suspect runs over store employee, rams vehicles after shoplifting

(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — A suspect ran over a store employee and rammed several cars in the parking lot of a business after shoplifting. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), at about 3:50 p.m., deputies arrived to a disturbance at the Big R on Fontaine Boulevard in Security-Widefield. Callers said a white man […]
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO

