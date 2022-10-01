Read full article on original website
tmpresale.com
The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra in Atlantic City, NJ Dec 3rd, 2022 – pre-sale code
A presale password for a new Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra presale is finally available!! During this presale YOU WILL have a great opportunity to get great concert tickets ahead of the general public 😀. This could be your only opportunity ever to see The Beach Boys featuring...
shorelocalnews.com
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Announces The Beach Boys Holiday Show
Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. Enjoy a holiday celebration at the shore with The Beach Boys Holiday Show at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m....
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Atlantic City Showcase the Best of the Jersey Coast
Head out to New Jersey’s Atlantic coast to experience Atlantic City, the go-to spot for events, vacations, and quick two-day trips. No matter what you’re going for, whether it be to explore, a girl’s trip away, or to take some time with family, Atlantic City has something for everyone. Set up in your new home away from home with these Airbnbs in Atlantic City that place you right in the heart of the action.
Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?
Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
Misguided YouTuber Mistakes Ocean City For Atlantic City
Atlantic City: Gambling city on the east coast. Several casinos. A couple of strip clubs. A boardwalk that, lately, often reaks of marijuana. Ocean City: A family resort. Dry town. A boardwalk filled with fun, family activities and adventure. Totally different places, right?. At least in my mind, they are.
Find out what restaurants are participating in Atlantic City Restaurant Week
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you are hungry and looking to try some new restaurants, Atlantic City is the place to be this week. Nearly 60 restaurants are participating in the city's 14th Annual Restaurant Week. The restaurants are offering three-course meals for lunch and dinner. The price for lunch is $20.22 and dinner cost $40.22. Sean Pattwell is the executive director with the New Jersey Casino reinvestment development authority and joined Eyewitness News Monday morning. Atlantic City Restaurant Week runs through Friday, Oct. 7. Click here for more details. Watch the video above for the full interview.
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Coastal flooding expected to worsen at the Jersey Shore
In Sea Isle City, the streets looked more like rivers. The Action Cam captured a mail delivery truck plowing its way through high waters.
roi-nj.com
Boraie: 2nd phase at North Beach multifamily complex in Atlantic City coming soon
Right after being given an award for 600 NoBe at North Beach — the first major mixed-income multifamily project to open in Atlantic City in more than 50 years — Boraie Development Vice President Wasseem Boraie let it be known that the city would not have to wait that long for the next.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are affecting parts of the Jersey Shore with several roads in low-lying areas being flooded.
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
Residents Angered Over Reckless Driving During Bad Weather In Egg Harbor Township
South Jersey and all of the Jersey shore are currently dealing with the remnants of the devastating storm that rocked southwestern Florida. Once what was left of Hurricane Ian reached the coastline of the Garden State, luckily it didn't have enough strength left to completely ravage our shores. With that...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic City encourages residents to stay home due to Flooding During Hurricane Ian Remnants
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (October 3, 2022) – The City of Atlantic is preparing for gusty winds and flooding today and tomorrow during the afternoon high tide. In response, the city on Sunday activated its flood response plan. Atlantic City residents and visitors parked in low-lying areas are being told...
Video: Massive Waves Crash Over North Wildwood, NJ, Seawall
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out this video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch as water from the...
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
Thousands of E-ZPass users accidentally overcharged at NJ toll plaza
The toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County processed cars as trucks and charged them a higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry snapped at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Somers Point.
