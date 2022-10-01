ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

These Airbnbs in Atlantic City Showcase the Best of the Jersey Coast

Head out to New Jersey’s Atlantic coast to experience Atlantic City, the go-to spot for events, vacations, and quick two-day trips. No matter what you’re going for, whether it be to explore, a girl’s trip away, or to take some time with family, Atlantic City has something for everyone. Set up in your new home away from home with these Airbnbs in Atlantic City that place you right in the heart of the action.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?

Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Misguided YouTuber Mistakes Ocean City For Atlantic City

Atlantic City: Gambling city on the east coast. Several casinos. A couple of strip clubs. A boardwalk that, lately, often reaks of marijuana. Ocean City: A family resort. Dry town. A boardwalk filled with fun, family activities and adventure. Totally different places, right?. At least in my mind, they are.
Find out what restaurants are participating in Atlantic City Restaurant Week

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you are hungry and looking to try some new restaurants, Atlantic City is the place to be this week. Nearly 60 restaurants are participating in the city's 14th Annual Restaurant Week. The restaurants are offering three-course meals for lunch and dinner. The price for lunch is $20.22 and dinner cost $40.22. Sean Pattwell is the executive director with the New Jersey Casino reinvestment development authority and joined Eyewitness News Monday morning. Atlantic City Restaurant Week runs through Friday, Oct. 7. Click here for more details. Watch the video above for the full interview. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Music
Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

