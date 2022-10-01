FNF Chop & Fivio Foreign Bringing The Heat With “Repeat”

Diddy has smoke for Ma$e, and he’s claiming it’s all facts. Bad Boy’s founder appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (Oct.5) and had choice words for his former collaborator, calling the Harlem World rapper a “fake pastor.” “Just in general, the Ma$e thing. I did one album with Ma$e. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy. And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people,” he said, referencing Ma$e’s 1997 debut, Harlem World. “And y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts....

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO