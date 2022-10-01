Read full article on original website
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
A Mix Of Black, White, And Maroon Appears On The Nike Dunk High
The Nike Dunk High has dressed up in hundreds of ensembles since debuting in 1985. Recently, Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged in a style that places fan-favorite “Panda” colors alongside fall-friendly maroon. Akin to both the ubiquitous “Panda” Dunks and Air Jordan 1 ‘85 “Black/White” expected to...
The Nike Cortez “White/Black” Features Blue Flair On The Sole Unit
The Nike Cortez is in the midst of its 50th anniversary. In addition to tapping a number of high-profile of collaborators for special editions, the vintage running sneaker has maintained a steady flow of general releases. Recently, the Forrest Gump-approved silhouette emerged in a relatively simple “White/Black” ensemble. “Light Photo...
Seldom Burgundy Accents Liven This “Grey/White” Nike Dunk Low
An endless amount of propositions has seemingly graced the Nike Dunk throughout its tactical revitalization over the past few years. After recently embarking on a medley of suede-dominant offerings, the Nike Dunk Low is returning to its clad leather construction fit with seldom Burgundy accents. Spare the “Team Red” color...
Spray Painted Swooshes Liven This Crisp White Air Max Plus
Throughout the Air Max Plus’ reintroduction to the marketplace, The Swoosh has continued to experiment with seldom constructional changes such as its Speed Lacing counterpart and Spirograph-patterned propositions. Most recently employing a pitch-black spray paint stencil, the Air Max Plus 3 now indulges in a contrasting crisp white build.
Spray-Painted Swooshes Make Their Way To The Nike Air Max 90
The latest in-line collection from The Swoosh has employed spray-painted Checks across a multitude of their lifestyle silhouettes. After exploring opposing white and black propositions with the Air Max Plus 3, the heralded Tinker Hatfield design from 1990 is now joining the fray with a dominant jet-black offering. Spare the...
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Adds Navy And Teal To Its Wardrobe
Following a string of reconstructed styles, the Nike SB Blazer Mid is back in its original skin. And for one of its upcoming Fall/Winter releases, the silhouette is keeping it simple with a blue-dominant colorway. Here, navy is used heavily throughout the shoe, dressing not just the lining and branding...
The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Crosshairs” Is For The Sharpshooters
While it remains to be seen if the Nike Zoom GT Cut’s successor will be as strenuous to cop as the original, The Swoosh continues to employ a multitude of aesthetics onto the Zoom GT Cut 2 via a multi-color ensemble. Centered around a neutral-toned tan mesh upper, down-the-sight...
Springtime Pastels Paint The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Already established in a bevy of disparate associations relating to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design, The Swoosh has paid special care to the female’s collection of offerings throughout the silhouette’s 40th-anniversary celebration. Carrying on the resurgence of its Shadow counterpart, the latest women’s-exclusive Air Force 1 employs a way too early Springtime aesthetic.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low LXX Features University Blue Accents
Tartan plaid textiles, double Swooshes and in-line collections have treated the Nike Air Force 1 to quite the 40th-anniversary celebration throughout 2022. For its latest installment, The Swoosh is now leaning heavily toward premium aesthetics and fabrics treating the Air Force 1 Low LXX. Premium tooling begins by way of...
Premium Elements Reimagine The Women’s Exclusive Nike Blazer Mid Vintage “Olive”
With its roots sprouting from the hardwood, The Swoosh has taken its heritage-filled silhouette from the 80s and redressed it time and time again with a multitude of ambitious additions and removals. Seemingly never running out of room to explore the possibilities held within the Nike Blazer’s smooth leather panels, Nike’s vintage Victory aesthetic is making its way to the silhouettes mid-cut.
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash”
First teased in late December 2021, the Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash” finally debuts on October 5th. As the brand’s first Air Max silhouette produced entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exaggerated design demonstrates what’s possible outside of traditional footwear manufacturing. The sneaker, which features the Swoosh’s boldest visible Air bubble yet, was produced in just 18 months, down from what likely would’ve taken two years. New Flyknit chenille construction appears across the upper, working with the robust cushioning underfoot for an improved sensorial experience to wearers. Lastly, the “Lemon Wash”-accented shoe features 20% recycled content by weight, contributing to Nike’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
Marvel’s Black Panther And adidas Present An UltraBOOST 5.0 With Wakandan Detailing
This morning Marvel and movie fans alike were treated to the official trailer of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. From getting an up-close look at the new Vibranium-laced suit to catching never-before-seen glimpses at the MCU’s new anti-hero – Namor – the upcoming blockbuster is enjoying a roll-out unlike any other, working in tandem with adidas to release a full Wakanda Forever Collection featuring a bevy of apparel pieces and training silhouettes. Amidst Patrick Mahomes’ Impact FLX and the adidas Ultra 4D, the UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA is the latest model to join the troupe.
UNDERCOVER’s Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey Fog” Releases On October 12th
UNDERCOVER may not currently have the mainstream cachet that other collaborators of the Swoosh do, but it’s played a pivotal role in marrying sport and fashion over the last decade. The partnership adds a tally to its expansive roster of product on October 12th as it drops a trio of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.
Shooting Swooshes Appear On The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It”
The Nike Air Force 1 still has several high-profile collaborations in the works as part of its 40th anniversary, but its next proposition sees the Swoosh bring experimental touches to its own “Just Do It” series. Mostly clad in a classic white arrangement, the newly-surfaced pair features Nike’s...
The Nike Air Ship SP “Team Orange” Dropping Exclusively At One European Store
Back in July of 2020, retailer Bottega Backdoor ushered in one of the first modern iterations of the Nike Air Ship, which boasted a look akin to the iconic “Bred” colorway. Fast forward two years and they’re once again holding an exclusive release of yet another one of the model’s make-ups: the “Team Orange.”
Premium Elements Litter The Nike Air Max Plus “Beige”
From bungee cord fasteners to gradient mesh uppers and spirograph patterns, the Nike Air Max Plus has enjoyed a bevy of disparate propositions throughout the year. After experimenting with slightly disparate elements, the latest Tuned Air offering employs an unchanged premium aesthetic throughout. Replacing its mesh base for synthetic leather...
Nike SB Dunk Low “Adobe” Set To Release In 2023
With yet another collaborative effort with Concepts in the works, it’s clear Nike SB has big plans for 2023. Their inline catalog is poised to expand alongside, starting first with the newly-revealed Dunk Low “Adobe.”. While its name may conjure to mind images of Photoshop, Illustrator, and the...
The Jordan Luka 1 Appears In “Reverse Orca” Form
The Luka 1 era has officially begun thanks to some recent and soon-to-release drops on the footwear calendar. Next up is the Luka 1 “Natural Habitat”, a Slovenia-inspired colorway that utilizes sustainable materials in its construction (did you know that Slovenia is ranked as one of the most sustainable countries in the world?), but looking beyond that is this new white/black iteration we’ll dub the “Reverse Orca”.
