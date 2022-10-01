ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Inter Milan 1-2 Roma: Chris Smalling heads home the second half winner for suspended Jose Mourinho's visitors... after Federico Dimarco's first-half goal for the hosts was quickly cancelled out by Paulo Dybala

By Reuters
 4 days ago

A header by AS Roma defender Chris Smalling in the second half helped his side seal a 2-1 victory at Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday.

Smalling headed home in the 75th minute after a brilliant free kick by Lorenzo Pellegrini from about 44 yards.

Inter defender Federico Dimarco opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Nicolo Barella met him with a pass in the middle of the box, with his low strike taking a deflection off keeper Rui Patricio but still reaching the corner of the net.

Chris Smalling, left, scored the winner for Roma over Inter Milan to take them to 16 points

Roma netted an equaliser through forward Paulo Dybala nine minutes later, his fourth goal in Serie A this season, following a superb cross by defender Leonardo Spinazzola.

Inter striker Edin Dzeko had scored in the 11th minute as Roma's defence faltered but his goal was chalked off by the VAR for offside.

Roma, who are fourth in the table with 16 points after eight games, host 15th-placed Lecce on October 9, while Inter, seventh on 12 points, travel to 11th-placed Sassuolo next Saturday.

Federico Dimarco's slotted finish put Inter ahead after half an hour in front of their own fans
Paulo Dybala's equaliser for Jose Mourinho's side brought them back level before the break

Jose Mourinho was absent from the touchline for Roma after being sent off in a previous league match.

However, his side were still able to turn around from going behind, and turn it into their fifth league win of the Serie A season so far, equal on points with Udinese, who play on Monday.

Meanwhile, Simone Inzaghi's Inter move to four defeats from their opening eight matches, and will be hoping to improve their fortunes on Tuesday evening when they host Barcelona in the Champions League.

MATCH FACTS

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Handanovic, Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni (Gosens 81), Dumfries (Bellanova 81), Barella, Asllani (Mkhitaryan 77), Calhanoglu (Correa 77), Dimarco (Carboni 88), Dzeko, Martinez

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Scorers: Dimarco 30

Booked: Asllani 72, Correa 87, Gosens 90, Barella 90+2

Roma (3-4-2-1): Patricio, Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini, Spinazzola, Matic, Cristante, Celik, Zaniolo (Belotti 86), Dybala (Abraham 58), Pellegrini (Camara 81)

Manager: Jose Mourinho (suspended)

Scorers: Dybala 39, Smalling 75

Booked: Zaniolo 54, Mancini 61, Smalling 65

Referee: Davide Massa

