Columbus, OH

Ryan Day said Ohio State football plans to 'play the best game we've played to date'

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes will try and play its best game to date when it takes the field against Rutgers Saturday.

"As we've gone on this journey," Day said at Ohio State's pregame Skull Session, "we've learned more this week about nothing is guaranteed. We're not guaranteed what's coming tomorrow. We're not guaranteed another game. All we're guaranteed is playing in the Horseshoe in game number five in about two hours.

"So here's what we're going to do: we're going to try and play the best game we've played to date. We're going to try and play as hard as we possibly can. And the warriors who are standing right here, that put it on the line every single game, need your support."

Ohio State has won each of its first four home games of the 2022 season, beating Notre Dame, Arkansas State and Toledo in its non-conference schedule before beating Wisconsin 52-21 in the first Big Ten game of the season last Saturday.

Safety Josh Proctor, before the Rutgers game, said he expects Ohio State to come out with "love, passion and relentless effort" when it fights against the Scarlet Knights, a team the Buckeyes have beaten eight--straight times since joining the Big Ten.

"All I got to say is let's go show them what it's like, what Buckeye Nation is like when you step in that Shoe, the gates are closed and you're not welcome," Proctor said

