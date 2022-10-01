Replay: Ohio State football dominates Rutgers 49-10 for fifth win

Ohio State continued its win streak Saturday afternoon, beating Rutgers at home 49-10 for its fifth win to start the 2022 season.

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams led the way for the Buckeyes recording 189 rushing yards and tying a school record with five touchdowns on 21 carries.

Rutgers lost to Iowa last week at home 27-10 for its first defeat of the season. If the Scarlet Knights hope to rebound, they need to make program history. Not only is Rutgers a 40-plus point underdog entering the OSU game, the program has never beaten Ohio State and has allowed more than 50 points in six of the eight games against the Buckeyes.

That may not bode well for Rutgers as Ohio State has scored 129 points in its past two games , including 77 against Toledo.

The Buckeyes start the 2022 season with a five-game win streak, all of which have come at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State will travel to East Lansing next Saturday to take on Michigan State at 4 p.m.

Ohio State's Ryan Day and Rutgers' Greg Schiano get into shouting match on the field

OSU punter Jesse Mirco was hit out of bounds after a 22-yard rush by Rutgers' Aron Cruickshank. Cruickshank was ejected for that, and because the play occurred on the OSU sideline, was also confronted by numerous unhappy Buckeyes. When pushing and shoving erupted both Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Rutgers Greg Schiano entered the fray to yell and point at each other. They both received unsportsmanlike penalties.

Schiano and Day once worked together on OSU's staff.

Kyle McCord takes over as OSU's quarterback

With coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes well ahead, he has sent in backup quarterback Kyle McCord. C.J. Stroud ends his day 13-of-22 passing for 154 yards, two touchdowns and a pick.

A visit from the former Brutus Buckeye

On a day when OSU is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, throwback Brutus Buckeye has made an appearance. Dispatch columnist Rob Oller is very excited about this and will be seeking a postgame hug.

Miyan Williams ties the OSU record, score: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

With his fifth rushing touchdown of the day – a two-yard score – Ohio State's Miyan Williams has tied the Buckeyes record also held by Keith Byars and Pete Johnson.

Steele Chambers coming up big for Ohio State's defense

OSU linebacker Steele Chambers has 11 tackles, eight solos, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry; and just now, he grabbed a pick after Zach Harrison deflected the ball at the line of scrimmage.

OSU's C.J. Stroud records his 2nd TD of the day, score: Ohio State 42, Rutgers 10

Ohio State's defense, currently paced by its linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, stopped Rutgers on fourth down to give the Buckeyes a short field to work with.

Starting at their own 45-yard line, a combo of Miyan Williams' runs and C.J. Stroud dink and dunk passing got OSU close enough that Stroud could score on a four-yard toss to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Career day for Ohio State's Miyan Williams

OSU's Miyan Williams just rushed for the second-longest run of his career on his 70-yard touchdown. (He had a 71-yarder against Minnesota last season.) He has established new career bests in carries with 16 (previous high of 12), yards with 161 (previous high 125) and touchdowns with four (previous high of two).

He is the 19th Buckeyes player to rush for four scores in a game. The record, which belongs to Pete Johnson and Keith Byars, is five.

OSU's Miyan Williams scores his fourth TD, score Ohio State 35, Rutgers 10

Ohio State's Miyan Williams has found his way into the end zone for the fourth time this afternoon. However, this time it was a long run. In fact, he rumbled 70 yards to give him 161 on the day.

Lots of fans will be running into traffic hoping to avoid postgame traffic

Ohio State has announced attendance as 104,245. Maybe half of them are still here in the third quarter.

Rutgers opens second half with a field goal, score: Ohio State 28-Rutgers 10

Jude McAtamney made OSU pay for its turnover with a 35-yard field goal.

OSU's C.J. Stroud throws an interception

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud attempted to throw to Emeka Egbuka, who was streaking up the left hash marks. However, Stroud ended up throwing into triple coverage, and Avery Johnson came up with the ball.

Ohio State halftime stats:

STAT Rutgers Ohio State Total Yds 90 231 Pass Yds 38 127 Rush Yds 52 104 Penalties 5-31 4-10 1st Downs 6 14 3rd Downs 1-6 3-5 4th Downs 0-0 1-1 Total Plays 27 34 Avg Yds/Play 3.3 6.8 Avg Yds/Completion 5.4 12.7 Avg Yds/Rush 3.1 5.8 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 52 (3.1) 105 (6.2) Red Zone 1-1 3-3 Time of Poss 16:07 13:53 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 1 (7) 1 (0) Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Sacks (Def Yds) 1 (1) 0 (0) TFL (Def Yds) 3 (4) 3 (11)

OSU's Miyan Williams rushes for a third TD, score: Ohio State 28, Rutgers 7

No TreVeyon Henderson? No problem for Ohio State. Miyan Williams bounced outside and found a hole to score a one-yard touchdown. It's his third of the afternoon, and he has 91 yards on the day.

Ohio State might owe the Rutgers' defense a thank you letter, though. The Buckeyes benefitted twice on Scarlet Knights penalties during that drive. Deion Jennings committed pass interference against Mitch Rossi. Even more notable, on a third-down and three play on which C.J. Stroud was forced out of bounds 12 yards behind the line of scrimmage, Christian Braswell was called for holding.

Injury updates from Ohio Stadium

According to the Big Ten Network, Ohio State safety Tanner McCalister suffered a head injury and Buckeyes defensive lineman Tyleik Williams went out after hurting his ankle.

Ohio State's Tyleik Williams latest Buckeyes player hurt

Trainers looked at his knee and lower leg before helping OSU's Tyleik Williams off the field.

OSU's Julian Fleming streaks into the end zone, score: Ohio State 21, Rutgers 7

Simply outrunning the Rutgers defense, Julian Fleming received a pass from C.J. Stroud and sprinted the rest of the way for a 36-yard touchdown. Stroud's numbers after that drive, 7-for-10 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Harrison forces fumble, Mike Hall recovers for Ohio State

Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon stepped up through the pocket, where Zach Harrison was there to meet him and strip the ball. Mike Hall fell on it to even up the turnover battle at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State's Tanner McCalister hurt

He was able to walk off the field, Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister has been taken into the medical tent. He appeared woozy, but there has been no official word from OSU.

OSU takes the lead on another Miyan Williams touchdown, score: Ohio State 14, Rutgers 7

Ohio State scored using their bison package and handing the ball off to Miyan Williams. He just barrelled ahead one yard like a tank without breaks. Emeka Egbuka made catches of 27 and 20 yards during the drive.

A note: Although OSU announced that running back TreVeyon Henderson was a game-time decision, from the press box, it seems unlikely he will play, as it seems he has sneakers on, rather than cleats.

Who are the officials for today's Ohio State, Rutgers game?

Here's the crew Greg Schiano will be screaming at all day.

Referee: Ron Snodgrass Umpire: Brad Hudak Linesman: Ric Hinkamper Line Judge: Jeff Szink Back Judge: Jake Kemp Field Judge: Lamont Simpson Side Judge: Frank Steratore Center Judge: Gregory Nelson

Starting at the Rutgers' 48-yard line, Ohio State only needed five plays to score with Miyan Williams capping the Buckeyes' 1:38 drive with a two-yard touchdown.

Rutgers, known for trick plays and unconventional play calling, decided on an onside kick following their touchdown, but Jayden Ballard grabbed it out of the air for Ohio State to give them a short field to work with.

Rutgers secured its first ever lead against Ohio State in the first quarter Saturday.

After Emeka Egbuka muffed his first punt return attempt of the day, allowing the Scarlet Knights to keep possession, quarterback Evan Simon found Sean Ryan for a 14-yard score to take a 7-0 lead against Ohio State with 11 minutes to go in the first quarter.

After missing each of Rutgers first four games with an injury, Noah Vedral was the first quarterback to take the field for the Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon. However, Evan Simon immediately replaced Vedral after one one-yard rush to begin the game.

Right before kickoff, Ohio State announced running back TreVeyon Henderson has become a "game-time decision." Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was also added as a game-time decision Saturday.

Tommy Eichenberg, C.J. Stroud, Kamryn Babb and Kourt Williams served as Ohio State's captains. The Buckeyes lost the toss and will start on defense.

The Big Ten West is seemingly wide open through the first two weeks of the conference schedule.

Coming in as seven-point underdogs, Illinois beat Wisconsin on the road 34-10, earning its first conference win of the season, while Minnesota lost its matchup against Purdue 20-10.

Four of the Big Ten West's seven teams are tied at 1-1. Wisconsin is the only team in the conference with two losses in conference play.

Emeka Egbuka seems to be on track for playing against Rutgers.

Listed as a game-time decision, the Ohio State wide receiver is on the field warming up in uniform 30 minutes before kickoff against the Scarlet Knights.

Egbuka was a late addition to Ohio State's injury report, being added as a game-time decision.

Ohio State's recent domination of the Scarlet Knights has led to a pretty extensive spread.

The Buckeyes are 39-point favorites according to Draft Kings and 39.5-point favorites according to BetMGM.

Ohio State is 2-2 against the spread and has covered in each of its last two games against Toledo and Wisconsin.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was already listed as unavailable for Ohio State against Rutgers. But the junior wide receiver continues to work his way back.

Smith-Njigba worked out at Ohio Stadium as the rest of the team was at the pregame Skull Session and had a brief discussion with offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson before returning to the locker room.

Ohio State could be without two of its top wide receivers against the Scarlet Knights. Emeka Egbuka comes in as a game-time decision.

Ever since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014 , Ohio State has dominated the Scarlet Knights.

The Buckeyes currently hold an eight-game win streak , never scoring less than 49 points and never allowing more than 27 points against Rutgers.

In eight games, Ohio State has out-scored the Scarlet Knights 428-88 .

The Buckeyes had 14 players listed on its initial injury report before Saturday afternoon' bout with Rutgers. Right before game time, Ohio State added one more.

Ohio State listed Emeka Egbuka as a game-time decision, adding another wide receiver that could miss the matchup with the Scarlet Knights along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who will miss his second-straight game.

Three representatives from the Tennessee Titans, two representatives from the Washington Commanders and representatives from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins are all in Columbus for Ohio State's game against Rutgers.

The Canadian Football League's Edmonton Elks also have a seat in the press box for Saturday afternoon's game.

The New York Red Bulls, who play the Columbus Crew Saturday night, also have two seats at the Rutgers game.

Before Ohio State played its fifth-straight home game Saturday afternoon, Ryan Day and the rest of the Ohio State football team stopped at the pregame Skull Session at St. John Arena.

And Day had one message to share with the crowd: They hadn't seen the best of the Buckeyes yet.

"As we've gone on this journey," Day said at Ohio State's pregame Skull Session, "we've learned more this week about nothing is guaranteed. We're not guaranteed what's coming tomorrow. We're not guaranteed another game. All we're guaranteed is playing in the Horseshoe in game number five in about two hours.

"So here's what we're going to do: we're going to try and play the best game we've played to date. We're going to try and play as hard as we possibly can. And the warriors who are standing right here, that put it on the line every single game, need your support."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cameron Brown remain out against Rutgers

Ohio State will be without two starters for the second-straight week Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Cameron Brown were both listed on the Buckeyes' pregame injury report along with defensive lineman Omari Abor, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, safety Jantzen Dunn, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote , cornerback Jordan Hancock , safety Cameron Martinez, cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, linebacker Mitchell Melton, linebacker Teradja Mitchell, running back Evan Pryor and tight end Joe Royer.

Cornerback Denzel Burke , who missed last week after warming up with a cast on his right hand, was not listed on the Buckeyes' injury report along with safety Lathan Ransom.

What time is the Ohio State game vs. Rutgers?

Kickoff : 3:30 p.m., Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

What channel is the Ohio State game on vs. Rutgers University?

For the second time this season Ohio State will play on the Big Ten Network.

The Buckeyes played Arkansas State in Week 2 on the conference's network. Ohio State is not scheduled to play any more games on the network, but that doesn't mean it won't have any more games on Big Ten Network this season.

Five of Ohio State's remaining games have no TV information yet.

The Buckeyes will play Michigan State on ABC in Week 6 and will end the regular season against Michigan on Fox.

Listen to Ohio State football: OSU radio station information

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM/1460 AM.

Here are the announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

What is the Ohio State spread against Rutgers?

Ohio State is favored by 40.5 points, according to Tipico.

What's the Ohio State parking situation like?

Here's an Ohio State parking map :

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

