Broncos-Raiders sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday
Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best prop bets for Broncos-Raiders:
1. Davante Adams under 6.5 receptions (+108)
Why it’s a good bet: This the Patrick Surtain II factor for me. Adams will see a heavy dose of the star cornerback. The star receiver will get his targets but his catches will be limited.
2. Courtland Sutton touchdown over 0.5 (+154)
Why it’s a good bet: Sutton has proven to be Russell Wilson’s favorite target. He has been close to scoring a touchdown and finally breaks through against the Raiders.
3. Darren Waller longest reception over 19.5 (-115)
Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos struggle to cover tight ends no matter what defense they are running. Waller is a matchup nightmare. I see him landing at least one explosive play.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 4-5)
