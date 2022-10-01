Broncos-Raiders sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) plays against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville. Mark Zaleski - freelancer, FR170793 AP

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best prop bets for Broncos-Raiders:

1. Davante Adams under 6.5 receptions (+108)

Why it’s a good bet: This the Patrick Surtain II factor for me. Adams will see a heavy dose of the star cornerback. The star receiver will get his targets but his catches will be limited.

2. Courtland Sutton touchdown over 0.5 (+154)

Why it’s a good bet: Sutton has proven to be Russell Wilson’s favorite target. He has been close to scoring a touchdown and finally breaks through against the Raiders.

3. Darren Waller longest reception over 19.5 (-115)

Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos struggle to cover tight ends no matter what defense they are running. Waller is a matchup nightmare. I see him landing at least one explosive play.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 4-5)