ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos-Raiders sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday

By Chris Schmaedeke
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mb2Ys_0iIEY8m400
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) plays against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville. Mark Zaleski - freelancer, FR170793 AP

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best prop bets for Broncos-Raiders:

1. Davante Adams under 6.5 receptions (+108)

Why it’s a good bet: This the Patrick Surtain II factor for me. Adams will see a heavy dose of the star cornerback. The star receiver will get his targets but his catches will be limited.

2. Courtland Sutton touchdown over 0.5 (+154)

Why it’s a good bet: Sutton has proven to be Russell Wilson’s favorite target. He has been close to scoring a touchdown and finally breaks through against the Raiders.

3. Darren Waller longest reception over 19.5 (-115)

Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos struggle to cover tight ends no matter what defense they are running. Waller is a matchup nightmare. I see him landing at least one explosive play.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 4-5)

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Tears in his eyes, Melvin Gordon needs a group hug from Broncos Country on Thursday night

LAS VEGAS — Before you swear Melvin Gordon’s name and stick another pin in a No. 25 Voodoo doll, consider the tears wept by the Broncos running back after his blunder sent the Broncos to yet another loss to the Raiders. In a bad situation, the easiest route is to point fingers. Thumbs up are more productive. “The best ones, they respond,” quarterback Russell Wilson said Sunday after a Gordon...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Klee with Three: Is Thursday night Phillip Lindsay's return to Mile High?

Klee with Three: Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three thoughts on Broncos-Colts: 1. The return of Phillip Lindsay? Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor wore a walking boot at practice Tuesday, according to media reports, which suggests the NFL could have a juicy matchup on its hands: Phillip Lindsay vs. the Broncos. The Denver South and CU-Boulder product, who was cut by the Broncos, has spent the first...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos (2-1), coming off their close win over the 49ers, head to Las Vegas to face the division rival Raiders (0-3). Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. Pregame HERE WE COME! pic.twitter.com/3vN22siHad— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022 Almost go time. pic.twitter.com/czD6U2k437— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022 👀 our inactives for #DENvsLV.📰 » https://t.co/qjy9jl6BS0 pic.twitter.com/CeOhl3mLOR— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Denver Gazette

Broncos notebook: New running back Latavius Murray ready for opportunity in Denver

ENGLEWOOD — It's been an eventful 24 hours for new Broncos running back Latavius Murray. On Sunday, he ran for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Saints in London. On Monday, he got a text from his agent that he was headed to Denver. And on Tuesday, he was practicing with the Broncos. "It was an opportunity," Murray said Tuesday. "My first reaction was I knew Javonte (Williams) went...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Raiders#Patrick Surtain Ii#Sports Betting#American Football Betting
The Denver Gazette

Broncos TV Guide: How to watch Broncos-Colts, betting odds, staff predictions

Broncos TV Guide: Week 5 Local TV: ABC (KMGH-TV Channel 7) Stream: Amazon Prime (Al Michaels, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Kaylee Hartung, sideline) Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline) Betting line: Broncos (-3) Paul Klee’s prediction: 11-10, Broncos (3-1 straight-up, 4-0 ATS) Chris Schmaedeke prediction: 20-17, Broncos (1-3 straight up, 2-2 ATS) George Stoia prediction: 17-14, Broncos (1-3 straight up, 2-2 ATS)
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Stoia's report card: Broncos vs. Colts on Thursday Night Football

Offense Both the Broncos and Colts have struggled offensively through four games. The Colts rank 19th in total offense and the Broncos rank 21st. And they're both near the bottom in scoring offense, with the Broncos at 30th at 16.5 points per game and the Colts at 32nd at 14.3. The Broncos did lose starting running back Javonte Williams for the season and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Thursday night's game with an ankle injury. This prime-time game could be...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

5 potential candidates to be the next CU Buffs head coach

Colorado is once again searching for a new head football coach. For a program that saw so much success in the late 80s/early 90s and once again in the early 2000s, the last 10 years have been pretty much a disaster. Outside of one trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game in 2016, there’s been a lot of bad football played at Folsom Field over the last decade and with Mike Sanford taking over as interim head coach following the firing of Karl Dorrell, the Buffs are now on their sixth different head coach in 10 years.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy