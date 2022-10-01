Klee with Three: Russell Wilson has two chefs? The same guy who wants to cook?

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and the offense run onto the field before the start of their game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Klee with Three: Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee's three thoughts on Broncos-Raiders:

1. Sorry to say, Raiders own Broncos

Can you remember the last time the Raiders beat the Broncos in five straight matchups? Take your time. It’s been a while. It’s been so long, in fact, the Raiders have moved twice — first from Los Angeles to Oakland, next from Oakland to Las Vegas. The year was 1994 the last time the Raiders earned a five-game win streak in the rivalry. Jeff Hostetler threw four touchdowns in a 48-16 win on Sept. 18, 1994. After sweeping the series in 2020 and 2021, the Raiders again can make it five straight against the Broncos. Neither Vance Joseph or Vic Fangio had winning records vs. the Raiders. How can Nathaniel Hackett flip his own narrative? Beat the Raiders.

2. No excuses for Broncos offense

Sunday at Allegiant Stadium is when Russell Wilson's offense should realize the potential the quarterback believes it has. There isn't a better matchup on the Broncos schedule than the Raiders. Here’s proof: Tennessee entered its Week 3 game against the Raiders having managed only 27 points over two games. The Titans scored 21 points on their first three possessions against the Raiders. The Las Vegas defense so far can’t stop a parked car, ranking among the bottom third in almost every category — total yards, points, takeaways, sacks. If Wilson’s offense can’t get right against Vegas, well, there needs to be an investigation.

3. Two chefs? Who needs two chefs?

The more I learn about Russell Wilson, the more interesting it gets. Yes, interesting is the word. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson interviewed Wilson on Thursday, and Russ threw us a new twist: he employs two chefs. Isn't this the same guy who wants to cook? “We have a secondary chef, too,” Wilson told K-Jack on the Broncos Twitter account (@Broncos). Hold up. Who needs two chefs? “I can’t afford two chefs,” Jackson countered. We didn’t get the name of Wilson’s secondary chef. The primary chef, it turns out, is Chef Andrea. “I call her Dr. Dre,” Wilson said. “She’s a surgeon in the kitchen.” Some friendly advice from the cheap seats: keep the money talk under wraps. At a terrible time when inflation is out of control and good people are struggling to survive, the last thing fans need to hear is how many chefs you employ. A little humility goes a long way, especially when Wilson’s offense is the only one in the NFL that hasn’t cracked 20 points.