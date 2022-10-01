The Josh McDaniels timeline with the Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Associated Press file

On Sunday, the Broncos will face off with former coach Josh McDaniels, who is in his first season with the Raiders. Here is a quick (and painful) look at McDaniels’ time in Denver:

Jan. 11, 2009: Josh McDaniels is hired by the Broncos after longtime coach Mike Shanahan is fired on Dec. 30, 2008. McDaniels was the Patriots offensive coordinator from 2005-09. His offensive mind and the Broncos young talent seemed to be a perfect fit.

March 2009: McDaniels discusses trading quarterback Jay Cutler for Matt Cassell. McDaniels had success with Cassell in 2008 after Patriots star Tom Brady was injured and lost for the season. The rumor upsets Cutler and caused immediate friction between the new coach and his quarterback and later owner Pat Bowlen.

April 2, 2009: Despite attempts to work things out, McDaniels trades Cutler to the Chicago Bears for quarterback Kyle Orton and three draft picks, including a pair of first-rounders.

Sept. 13-Oct. 19, 2009: The Broncos start out quickly with McDaniels at the helm as Denver wins its first six games, including an overtime thriller over the Patriots with Orton under center.

Rest of 2009 season: After the 6-0 start, the Broncos go 2-8 the rest of the season to miss the playoffs. In the final week with a slim chance to make the playoffs, McDaniels decides to bench receiver Brandon Marshall after an injury-related dispute. The Broncos are blown out by the Chiefs at home 44-24.

2010 trades: McDaniels continues to trade away young offensive talent. He trades Peyton Hillis to the Browns, Marshall to the Dolphins and tight end Tony Scheffler to the Lions.

2010 NFL Draft: One highly debated pick shadows a draft that saw the Broncos grab players that beoame important cogs in the future. McDaniels drafts Florida quarterback Tim Tebow in the first round. Tebow, who did lead the Broncos to a playoff win in 2011, was not expected to be drafted that high and his skills were questioned coming out of college. Players also picked in that draft? Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker, J.D. Walton and Zane Beadles.

Nov. 27, 2010: The Broncos season is already spiraling as the team sits at 3-8 when a video-taping scandal hits. The team is accused of recording a 49ers walkthrough before their game in London on Oct. 31, 2010. The NFL fines the Broncos and McDaniels $50,000 each. Steve Scarnecchia, who was the team's director of video operations, is fired as a result of the incident. McDaniels said he never watched the video taken by Scarnecchia and said the Broncos never gained an advantage from it.

Dec. 6, 2010: McDaniels is fired as coach of the Broncos the day after a 10-6 loss to the Chiefs. The Broncos made the move with four games left in the season. McDaniels went 11-17 during a tumultuous and brief stint with the team.