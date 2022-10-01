Broncos TV Guide: How to watch Broncos-Raiders, betting odds, staff predictions
Broncos TV Guide: Week 4
TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst; Melanie Collins, sideline)
Stream: Paramount+
Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline)
Betting line: Raiders (-3)
Paul Klee’s prediction: Raiders 24-20 (2-1 straight-up, 3-0 ATS)
Chris Schmaedeke prediction: Broncos 27-21 (1-2 straight up, 2-1 ATS)
George Stoia prediction: Broncos 20-17 (1-2 straight up, 2-1 ATS)
