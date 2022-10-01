ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos TV Guide: How to watch Broncos-Raiders, betting odds, staff predictions

By Chris Schmaedeke
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgcyI_0iIEY1az00
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and the offense run onto the field before the start of their game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Broncos TV Guide: Week 4

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst; Melanie Collins, sideline)

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline)

Betting line: Raiders (-3)

Paul Klee’s prediction: Raiders 24-20 (2-1 straight-up, 3-0 ATS)

Chris Schmaedeke prediction: Broncos 27-21 (1-2 straight up, 2-1 ATS)

George Stoia prediction: Broncos 20-17 (1-2 straight up, 2-1 ATS)

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Tears in his eyes, Melvin Gordon needs a group hug from Broncos Country on Thursday night

LAS VEGAS — Before you swear Melvin Gordon’s name and stick another pin in a No. 25 Voodoo doll, consider the tears wept by the Broncos running back after his blunder sent the Broncos to yet another loss to the Raiders. In a bad situation, the easiest route is to point fingers. Thumbs up are more productive. “The best ones, they respond,” quarterback Russell Wilson said Sunday after a Gordon...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos vs. Raiders live coverage: Broncos trail Raiders 19-16 as Javonte Williams leaves with leg injury

The Denver Broncos (2-1), coming off their close win over the 49ers, head to Las Vegas to face the division rival Raiders (0-3). Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. Third quarter Injury update: RB Javonte Williams (knee) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/P67rB136nC— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022 Wilson sacked on third down and the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos vs. Raiders live coverage: Raiders push lead over Broncos to 32-23 at two minute warning

The Denver Broncos (2-1), coming off their close win over the 49ers, head to Las Vegas to face the division rival Raiders (0-3). Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. Fourth quarter Raiders score on a seven-yard run by Jacobs. Two years in a row in Vegas the defense fails to get a stop when it absolutely needs it.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022 ...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
The Denver Gazette

What's Next: Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) at Broncos (2-2) on Thursday Night Football

Week 5: Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) at Broncos (2-2) Thursday (6:15 pm, Amazon Prime Video) at Empower Field at Mile High. SCOUTING THE COLTS: The Colts are a mess. Their 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday came at home. They also were blown out by the Jags. They are a turnover machine, and they’re playing the Broncos on a short week. Why did the Colts fall to the Titans? Indy had no rushing game and Tennessee a big one. Plus, the Colts had to deal with Titans workhorse Derrick Henry for over 20 carries and 100 yards. Thursday night is a game the Broncos should win.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Klee
The Denver Gazette

Broncos notebook: New running back Latavius Murray ready for opportunity in Denver

ENGLEWOOD — It's been an eventful 24 hours for new Broncos running back Latavius Murray. On Sunday, he ran for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Saints in London. On Monday, he got a text from his agent that he was headed to Denver. And on Tuesday, he was practicing with the Broncos. "It was an opportunity," Murray said Tuesday. "My first reaction was I knew Javonte (Williams) went...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Stoia's report card: Broncos vs. Colts on Thursday Night Football

Offense Both the Broncos and Colts have struggled offensively through four games. The Colts rank 19th in total offense and the Broncos rank 21st. And they're both near the bottom in scoring offense, with the Broncos at 30th at 16.5 points per game and the Colts at 32nd at 14.3. The Broncos did lose starting running back Javonte Williams for the season and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Thursday night's game with an ankle injury. This prime-time game could be...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Guide#Raiders#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Broncos Tv Guide#Cbs#Paramount Radio
The Denver Gazette

Klee with Three: Is Thursday night Phillip Lindsay's return to Mile High?

Klee with Three: Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three thoughts on Broncos-Colts: 1. The return of Phillip Lindsay? Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor wore a walking boot at practice Tuesday, according to media reports, which suggests the NFL could have a juicy matchup on its hands: Phillip Lindsay vs. the Broncos. The Denver South and CU-Boulder product, who was cut by the Broncos, has spent the first...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23

LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett 'is not a head coach'

The Broncos (2-2) are the NFL's most penalized team, averaging 9.3 per game -- an issue that could be traced to their first-year head coach. Denver has been penalized 37 times -- an average of 71 yards per game. "We hurt ourselves," said quarterback Russell Wilson when discussing the seven...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche draft pick Sean Behrens ready to deliver another special season for Denver hockey

Sean Behrens is well aware of what it’s like to live in a place with great hockey. The Chicago product grew up during the heart of the Blackhawks dynasty when his favorite team won three Stanley Cups from 2010-15. The DU Pioneers sophomore has said his favorite player is Jonathan Toews and if you ask just about any young kid who grew up in Chicago over the last 15 years, it would probably be an even split between Toews and Patrick Kane.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Report: Colorado fires head coach Karl Dorrell after fifth-straight blowout loss to start season

Colorado athletic director Rick George has seen enough. The Buffaloes suffered a fifth-straight blowout loss to begin the 2022 season on Saturday night in Tucson and it resulted in the firing of head coach Karl Dorrell, according to a report from ESPN. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson has also been let go, according to the same report. CU lost by a final of 43-20 to Arizona on Saturday night, falling to...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy