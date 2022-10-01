Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Drops “Ups & Downs” Over Jack Harlow & Drake’s “Churchill Downs”
Though no project has been announced, Fabolous’ run in the past few weeks is an indication that he might have some big plans in the pipeline. The Brooklyn rapper dished several freestyles over the past few weeks, including the Jim JOnes-assisted, “Rich Hustle,” and “Bach To Bach” ft. Dave East. In between these releases, he’s delivered to fans what they’ve frequently demanded of him — bars.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Addresses Claims Lil Wayne Stole His Style
Juelz Santana has defended his friend and collaborator Lil Wayne against those who still claim he stole Dipset’s style in the mid 2000s. During a recent Twitter Spaces celebrating Weezy’s 40th birthday and hosted by Hip Hop journalist Rob Markman, the Harlem native addressed the critics who believe Lil Wayne was a swagger jacker. According to Juelz, Weezy is simply a student of the game.
hotnewhiphop.com
YG’s “How To Rob A Rapper” Track Criticized Following PnB Rock’s Death
“Catch a n*gga lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live / He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high,” the West Coast rapper rhymes on his new album. YG’s I Got Issues album arrived this past weekend, and while it has been receiving plenty of praise from both fans and industry icons like 50 Cent, one song, in particular, has earned the West Coast rapper a considerable amount of backlash.
hiphop-n-more.com
YG Releases ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ Video Feat. Mozzy & D3szn — Watch
When YG put out his new album I GOT ISSUES on Friday, one of the tracks that got the most attention was ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ featuring Mozzy and D3szn. Part of that was because fans were liking it, but many were vocal about it being tasteless, being so soon after PnB Rock’s murder.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bad Bunny Brings Out Cardi B To Packed Crowd In LA: Watch
Bad Bunny and Cardi B had SoFi rocking. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music acts in the world right now. His newest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has earned the most weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. His recent performance at the Puerto Rico Coliseum broke Puerto Rican attendance records. Los Angeles has honored him with his own day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cory Hardrict Posts Cryptic Message Amid Tia Mowry Divorce Announcement
Fans believe the post was a subtle dig at his estranged wife. Celebrity marriages have taken a hit in recent weeks. While fans weren’t too surprised about Miguel and wife Nazanin’s pending split, many were shocked when they heard that news that Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Corey Hardrict. The “Sister, Sister” star penned a heartfelt note to her followers on Instagram, sharing her decision split from Hardrict.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West
Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Angrily Confronts Wack 100 Over Young Thug Snitching Allegations
21 Savage has angrily confronted Wack 100 over accusations of him being an informant in Young Thug‘s RICO case. The pair appeared on a recent Clubhouse session together where the Atlanta rapper got into a shouting match with the veteran music manager after he suggested he snitched on Thug, who currently sits behind bars on numerous racketeering, gun and drug charges stemming from an indictment filed against his YSL collective in May.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Will No Longer Work For Kanye West After “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Jason Lee says his professional relationship with Kanye West “has come to an end.”. Kanye West will have to find a new head of media and partnerships for Yeezy now that Jason Lee officially stepped down from the position. Lee confirmed that he will no longer be working for...
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea Dating Rumors Heat Up With Album Release Gift
Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea have yet to confirm that they are a couple, but they’ve continued to fuel the rumor mill following the release of Lanez’s latest project. On Saturday (October 1), the rapper took to Instagram to share a gift he received in celebration of his seventh studio album, Sorry 4 What. The Reel first seems to show a bottle of wine, delivered in a case that is seen sitting on a board with a bunch of grapes and a corkscrew.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: “We Are A Family”
The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week. After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Has “No Comment” On Fiancé’s Affair
Nia laughed when asked if she and Ime would work things out. Recently, actress Nia Long was forced into the spotlight after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was caught cheating with an employee. The Boston Celtics coach reportedly had an “intimate relationship” with a woman who aided in arranging Nia’s travel schedule.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Slams Haters Trying To Pin Her Against Normani
The “Surprise” songstress admitted that, although she thinks there’s room for both of them to shine, she is jealous of Normani’s chest. Chloe Bailey had a lot to say on Twitter Spaces this weekend. The 24-year-old Atlanta-born vocalist logged onto social media to share her thoughts...
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video
Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
Complex
Pusha-T Responds to Fan Who Says He Lost His Prosthetic Leg at His Concert
Did you come across an errant leg at Pusha-T’s most recent concert? If so, the rapper wants to hear from you. A day after Pusha performed at The Pageant in St. Louis, a fan took to Twitter claiming he lost his prosthesis during the event, but generally had a good time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jamie Foxx Reflects On Powerful BLM Impact Amid Kanye West Drama
Foxx didn’t name his “Gold Digger” collaborator in his pro-BLM post but did say that the movement’s narrative has been “twisted.”. It’s only Tuesday (October 4) and this week is already kicking off with a bang. Last night, fans were keenly focused on Twitter after Cardi B and JT erupted in a scathing back and forth. The ladies turned the spat into disses about career statuses, and before anyone knew, the “Up” rapper’s sister joined the fray. Although that verbal chaos left some fans disheartened with the growing beef among women in Hip Hop, nothing could prepare the masses for Kanye West.
HipHopDX.com
Cam'ron Warns Ex-GFs Against Talking To His Mother With Text Proof: 'She's Ruthless'
Cam’ron has issued a warning to his ex-girlfriends looking for sympathy from his mother, letting them know she doesn’t care about their feelings. Killa took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 4) to share a text exchange between his mom and one of his former lovers that didn’t go the way his ex intended. As Cam’ron wrote in his caption, women from his past should think twice about sliding into his mom’s inbox in hopes of winning her son back.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This Air Jordan 3 may appeal to Celtics fans. One of the best sneakers of all-time is Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3. This shoe from 1988 has received a ton of amazing color schemes over the years, and all of these years later, Jumpman still isn’t done with creating new offerings. They understand that fans are yearning for more, and in 2023, that is exactly what they will deliver to sneakerheads all over the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jada Pinkett Smith Described Kissing 2Pac As “Disgusting”
“He was a revolutionary without a revolution,” the mother of two told Howard Stern of the late rapper in a 2015 interview. While hip-hop lovers have often speculated that Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith may have been each other’s “the one that got away” prior to the rapper’s untimely death, a resurfaced interview from 2015 finds the Girls Trip actress explaining to Howard Stern just how wrong those theories are.
