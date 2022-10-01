Read full article on original website
Montana State University to place lights on the M for homecoming in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of homecoming, Montana State University is lighting up the M in Bozeman with LED lights Tuesday evening. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Bozeman Fire posted to Facebook reminding people to not call Gallatin County 9-1-1 to report the lights on the M--it is not a fire; rather, a yearly tradition.
MSU kicks off Homecoming downtown this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University's Homecoming pep rally is slated for this Friday downtown. MSU and the Downtown Bozeman Association will host the pep rally and festivities at the intersection of Main Street and Willson Avenue. Participants include coach Brent Vigen, 2022 football team captains, Champ, the Spirit...
Montana State to hold Oct. 5 event to mark opening of updated student memorial
BOZEMAN — Montana State University will mark the opening of its updated student memorial with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The student memorial honors students who have died while enrolled at the university...
Feature film based in Bozeman and Livingston addresses important topics
The Gallatin County Fairgrounds and Murdoch’s in Bozeman are just two of many locations in town where a movie was filmed, starring local actors. One of them you might recognize from a classic.
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
Love Grilled Cheese? 10 Best Spots in Montana
This is one of the best comfort foods if you are homesick, feeling unwell, or just want something easy to make. If there is one food that's always a joy to eat, it has to be a grilled cheese sandwich. It's simple to make, but can be dressed up if you're going for gourmet. Really, there's a grilled cheese out there for everyone. The question is, where are the best spots for grilled cheese in Montana?
HRDC gets closer to an Urban Transportation Dist. in Gallatin Co.
The Human Resource Development Council in Bozeman is getting closer to achieving its goal of having an Urban Transportation District in Gallatin County. The vision became clear for the HRDC to start an UTD as Bozeman surpassed 50,000 a population of people. The goal is to form a UTD to...
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
MSU routs UC Davis under Chambers
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Despite facing injuries all around the depth chart Montana State found their groove Saturday. Quarterback Sean Chambers stepped up in injured Tommy Mellott’s absence and dominated on the ground with over 200 yards, but his game through the air was turning heads. “Tonight felt different,”...
Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area
One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
Old Gardiner Road in Yellowstone to be opened by Nov. 1
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park, along with the Federal Highway Administration, have determined that the Old Gardiner Road will open regular traffic no later than Nov. 1. "The two-lane project will be extended up to two weeks to ensure over 5,000 feet of guardrail are properly...
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
Bozeman event marks down gas to $1.54 per gallon
Bozeman, Mont — Lines of cars flocked to a gas station in Bozeman where fuel was temporarily priced at $1.54 per gallon -- an event happening just as AAA says gas prices are rising again in the Treasure State. The average price at the pump is up to $3.97/gallon,...
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas
It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
UM course helps law enforcement recognize veterans in crisis
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana course will equip law enforcement officers to help veterans in crisis. Cindi Laukes, director of UM's Neural Injury Center, recently partnered with representatives from Cascade County to develop a three-hour course that looks at lasting effects of combat in military veterans. Laukes...
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
