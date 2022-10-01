PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
12-14-17-19-26
(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $780,000
Cash4Life
06-14-23-32-33, Cash Ball: 3
(six, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: three)
Match 6 Lotto
02-06-07-31-42-45
(two, six, seven, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Pick 2 Day
0-7, Wild: 6
(zero, seven; Wild: six)
Pick 2 Evening
8-6, Wild: 5
(eight, six; Wild: five)
Pick 3 Day
2-5-6, Wild: 6
(two, five, six; Wild: six)
Pick 3 Evening
8-5-4, Wild: 5
(eight, five, four; Wild: five)
Pick 4 Day
3-5-5-7, Wild: 6
(three, five, five, seven; Wild: six)
Pick 4 Evening
8-5-7-0, Wild: 5
(eight, five, seven, zero; Wild: five)
Pick 5 Day
7-5-2-6-4, Wild: 6
(seven, five, two, six, four; Wild: six)
Pick 5 Evening
3-2-7-8-9, Wild: 5
(three, two, seven, eight, nine; Wild: five)
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
Treasure Hunt
03-06-10-11-27
(three, six, ten, eleven, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
