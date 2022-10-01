PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

12-14-17-19-26

(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $780,000

Cash4Life

06-14-23-32-33, Cash Ball: 3

(six, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: three)

Match 6 Lotto

02-06-07-31-42-45

(two, six, seven, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Pick 2 Day

0-7, Wild: 6

(zero, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 2 Evening

8-6, Wild: 5

(eight, six; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Day

2-5-6, Wild: 6

(two, five, six; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-4, Wild: 5

(eight, five, four; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Day

3-5-5-7, Wild: 6

(three, five, five, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Evening

8-5-7-0, Wild: 5

(eight, five, seven, zero; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Day

7-5-2-6-4, Wild: 6

(seven, five, two, six, four; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Evening

3-2-7-8-9, Wild: 5

(three, two, seven, eight, nine; Wild: five)

Powerball

08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000

Treasure Hunt

03-06-10-11-27

(three, six, ten, eleven, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000