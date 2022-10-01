ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

New beer will fund water quality restoration projects in Iowa

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Big Grove Brewery and GreenState Credit Union are teaming up to release A Greener State of Mind, a collaboration beer where proceeds will benefit an Iowa environmental charity. A Greener State of Mind is being released to select stores throughout the state today. All proceeds this year will benefit Wings2Water, a statewide charity focused on reducing water pollution and runoff impact.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Safe Place Foundation hosts Best Kept Secret Gala and fundraiser

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Safe Place Foundation in Cedar Rapids will host a gala for their goal to bring recovered men back to their families and communities. Dinner is provided, cooked by local Chef Brett Heikkila, and Zach Percell, a TNZ Magic comedian and magician, will be the entertainment for the night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department offers Halloween events

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department is offering several fall and Halloween events during the month of October. Events include Harvest Hayrack Night, Safe Halloween for Kids, Spooky Hayrack Night, Friday Night Spooky Swim, and the 30th annual Special Populations Halloween Dance. “Harvest Hayrack Night”...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Domestic violence Intervention Program to host Shop for Shelter

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) will host its 16th annual Shop for Shelter event on October 15th from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM. DVIP is partnering with several grocery stores in the Iowa City area on this event. Participating stores include all Hy-Vee and Fareway locations in Coralville and Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Frost possible again later this week in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Over the past few weeks, the weather here in the Midwest has been rather quiet with very few changes. This has been partially due to Hurricane Ian stalling out the upper-level flow keeping high pressure in place for quite a while. Finally,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Lindale Trail Project to close Blairs Ferry and C Avenue intersection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, the following traffic impacts will be in place, and are scheduled to be completed by 5 am, Monday, October 10. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts. Motorists to anticipate travel delays. Traffic on Blairs...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New state record set at Anamosa Pumpkinfest

ANAMOSA, Iowa — On Saturday, new state records were set at the Anamosa Pumpkinfest & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off in the largest pumpkin and long guards categories. Pete Caspers from Peosta had the largest pumpkin, weighing in at 2424 pounds. This bested the previous state record, also held by Caspers.
ANAMOSA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mercy Cedar Rapids adjusts masking guidelines

CEDAR RAPDIS, IA (Oct. 3, 2022) – Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is updating its masking guidelines. Beginning Tues., Oct.4, if individuals are asymptomatic and have not been exposed to COVID within the last 10 days, masks are no longer required in common areas of the main hospital, MercyCare clinics and other Mercy facilities.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, passes away

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling).
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids man charged in race-related shooting

Hiawatha, Iowa — Hiawatha police responded Friday to a call of shots fired at Midland concrete on Hawkeye Drive. A criminal complaint says 31-year-old Joshua Barnhart of Cedar Rapids had followed a man from the Casey's on 32nd street to Midland, where the man worked, and then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at him.
HIAWATHA, IA

