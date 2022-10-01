Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
cbs2iowa.com
New beer will fund water quality restoration projects in Iowa
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Big Grove Brewery and GreenState Credit Union are teaming up to release A Greener State of Mind, a collaboration beer where proceeds will benefit an Iowa environmental charity. A Greener State of Mind is being released to select stores throughout the state today. All proceeds this year will benefit Wings2Water, a statewide charity focused on reducing water pollution and runoff impact.
cbs2iowa.com
Safe Place Foundation hosts Best Kept Secret Gala and fundraiser
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Safe Place Foundation in Cedar Rapids will host a gala for their goal to bring recovered men back to their families and communities. Dinner is provided, cooked by local Chef Brett Heikkila, and Zach Percell, a TNZ Magic comedian and magician, will be the entertainment for the night.
cbs2iowa.com
Books to be moved from Uptown Marion Library ahead of new library opening in November
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be changes at the Uptown Branch of the Marion Public Library beginning October 10th. The book collection will no longer be available for browsing, but people can still pick up holds and use computers at 1064 6th Avenue in Marion. This...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department offers Halloween events
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department is offering several fall and Halloween events during the month of October. Events include Harvest Hayrack Night, Safe Halloween for Kids, Spooky Hayrack Night, Friday Night Spooky Swim, and the 30th annual Special Populations Halloween Dance. “Harvest Hayrack Night”...
cbs2iowa.com
Domestic violence Intervention Program to host Shop for Shelter
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) will host its 16th annual Shop for Shelter event on October 15th from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM. DVIP is partnering with several grocery stores in the Iowa City area on this event. Participating stores include all Hy-Vee and Fareway locations in Coralville and Iowa City.
cbs2iowa.com
Closure at First Avenue and Scott Boulevard in Iowa City for improvement project
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — To complete the First Avenue and Scott Boulevard Intersection Improvements project, the intersection will be closed in Iowa City. The closure will begin Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The new roundabout in the area will be open once the closure is finished. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Closure on Blairs Ferry Road at C Avenue in Cedar Rapids begins Wednesday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be yet another closure in northeast Cedar Rapids this week. Starting 10 pm on Wednesday October 5th construction will begin on Blairs Ferry Road at the intersection of C Avenue. This is after C Avenue was closed at the intersection last week for the work.
cbs2iowa.com
Frost possible again later this week in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Over the past few weeks, the weather here in the Midwest has been rather quiet with very few changes. This has been partially due to Hurricane Ian stalling out the upper-level flow keeping high pressure in place for quite a while. Finally,...
cbs2iowa.com
Portion of 12th Street closed this week in Cedar Rapids for construction work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A portion of 12th Street in Cedar Rapids will be closed this week for construction work. Starting October 3rd, 12th Street SW will be closed between Wilson Avenue and 26th Avenue. This is for concrete patchy repairs and it's expected to take...
cbs2iowa.com
Lindale Trail Project to close Blairs Ferry and C Avenue intersection
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, the following traffic impacts will be in place, and are scheduled to be completed by 5 am, Monday, October 10. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts. Motorists to anticipate travel delays. Traffic on Blairs...
cbs2iowa.com
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Corridor get a behind scenes look at Iowa football
IOWA CITY, Ia — Tuesday morning Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor youth got a unique opportunity to experience an inside look at Iowa football from various areas of Kinnick Stadium, such as the control room and press box. UScelluar, who sponsored the event, had an engineer on...
cbs2iowa.com
New state record set at Anamosa Pumpkinfest
ANAMOSA, Iowa — On Saturday, new state records were set at the Anamosa Pumpkinfest & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off in the largest pumpkin and long guards categories. Pete Caspers from Peosta had the largest pumpkin, weighing in at 2424 pounds. This bested the previous state record, also held by Caspers.
cbs2iowa.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids adjusts masking guidelines
CEDAR RAPDIS, IA (Oct. 3, 2022) – Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is updating its masking guidelines. Beginning Tues., Oct.4, if individuals are asymptomatic and have not been exposed to COVID within the last 10 days, masks are no longer required in common areas of the main hospital, MercyCare clinics and other Mercy facilities.
cbs2iowa.com
Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, passes away
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling).
cbs2iowa.com
One seriously hurt, several animals dead after Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says one man is seriously hurt after a house fire Saturday night. It happened in the 1700 block of 11th St. NW around 11:30. Fire crews found the two-story house engulfed, with heavy fire at the front of the home.
cbs2iowa.com
Domestic violence fatalities decline slightly in first eight months of 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Twelve people lost their lives as a result of domestic violence in the first eight months of 2022. Nine women and three bystanders were killed as a result of these domestic violence cases. The 12 deaths in 2022 represent a decrease in the number of...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Attorney & Iowa AG say CRPD officers justified in deadly August shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Attorney's Office says Cedar Rapids Police officers were justified in a deadly shooting in late August. Multiple officers from CRPD responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle, 5560 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, in the early morning hours of August 30th.
cbs2iowa.com
New trial date for teen accused of killing his parents in Cedar Rapids last October
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The trial for the Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has been pushed back once again. The murder trial for Ethan Orton will begin on December 20th, 2022 at 9 am at the Linn County Courthouse. Attorneys for Orton filed...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in race-related shooting
Hiawatha, Iowa — Hiawatha police responded Friday to a call of shots fired at Midland concrete on Hawkeye Drive. A criminal complaint says 31-year-old Joshua Barnhart of Cedar Rapids had followed a man from the Casey's on 32nd street to Midland, where the man worked, and then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at him.
cbs2iowa.com
Mount Vernon wins battle of #3s, clinching WaMac East title for 2022
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Class 3A's #3 ranked team, Mount Vernon, secured an impressive 3-0 sweep over class 4A's #3 team, Marion on Tuesday night. The win gives the Mustangs the WaMac East crown for the 2022 season.
