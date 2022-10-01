ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noxubee County, MS

Comments / 1

Commercial Dispatch

New Hope volleyball sweeps Caledonia in 2022 Dig Pink Game

NEW HOPE — When New Hope and Caledonia faced off at the beginning of the season, the Trojans defeated the Cavaliers in four sets on the road just before district play began. On Tuesday night, with both teams wrapping up their season schedules, having gone unbeaten in district play, Caledonia was looking to flip the script from August.
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Heritage Academy senior Garrett Vaughn goes global for helice

Just a few years ago, Heritage Academy senior Garrett Vaughn had no clue of the world of helice. Helice, roped in the same category as clay pigeon shooting though different in its own right, has steadily expanded in recent decades, including right here in the Golden Triangle. At Prairie Wildlife...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State baseball releases full 2023 schedule

An attempt to return to the top for Mississippi State baseball will include games against both 2022 Men’s College World Series championship participants. Not only do the Bulldogs face Ole Miss four times in 2023, but MSU will take on Oklahoma as part of a tournament in Frisco, Texas.
STARKVILLE, MS
#Linus School Sports#Manchester Academy#Volunteers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tigers#The Chiefs Secured#Pillow Academy#Humphreys Academy#Rebels
Commercial Dispatch

MUW women’s soccer: Owls’ losing streak continues after second-half collapse against Toppers

The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team led 1-0 for about 50 minutes of its match against Blue Mountain College on Tuesday night. A perfectly timed through ball set up forward Adrianna Parsons to score and give her side the lead after 12 minutes of play, and there were more promising spells of possession to follow, but it all came apart swiftly and decisively.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Educational attainment hampers area development

One of the biggest challenges faced by Lowndes County is bettering its educational attainment, the CREATE Foundation’s Lewis Whitfield told a crowd of about 70 people Monday night during the Lowndes County Foundation’s Community Conversation 2.0. The public event, held at the Nissan Auditorium in Parkinson Hall on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Buchanan Jr.

STARKVILLE — Thomas E. Buchanan Jr., 68, died Oct. 2, 2022, at Starkville Manor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Curtis Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Welch Funeral Home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

West Point schools announce security measures for football games

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

College Fair sheds light on trade-based career paths

As long as he can remember, 17-year-old Dawalyn Hunter has always loved cutting hair. Now a senior at New Hope High School, he must decide where to go to barber school. After receiving a haircut from Jadaluin Spencer, a first-year barbering program student at East Mississippi Community College, he might have found a future school not too far from home.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jane Strickland

Jane Wilson Strickland, 88, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Trinity Health Care Center inColumbus. Ms. Strickland was born on June 10, 1934, to Leo Curtis and Agnes Milam Wilson. She married Harold Strickland on May 16, 1956, and together they had three children. She was a graduate of The University for Women where she obtained a double major in Chemistry and Biology. Ms. Strickland was a well-respected member of the medical field and spent her career serving as a medical technologist at Doster Hospital, Dr. Glenn Richardson’s office and Dr. Raymond Lott’s office in Columbus. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, a Sunday School teacher and the organizer of many holiday bazaars. She enjoyed serving in her church, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Rommay Hatcher

Rommay Fay Hatcher, 83, peacefully passed away on October 4, 2022, at her home in Columbus, Mississippi. Funeral services will be Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, with Rev. Melvin Mordecai officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
COLUMBUS, MS

