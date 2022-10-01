Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball sweeps Caledonia in 2022 Dig Pink Game
NEW HOPE — When New Hope and Caledonia faced off at the beginning of the season, the Trojans defeated the Cavaliers in four sets on the road just before district play began. On Tuesday night, with both teams wrapping up their season schedules, having gone unbeaten in district play, Caledonia was looking to flip the script from August.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State offense takes a leap in the red zone
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers remembers the Bulldogs’ struggles in last season’s trip to Arkansas. MSU failed on one of its four trips to the red zone, settling for a field goal and missing it. The Bulldogs lost by three points, and that’s little coincidence....
Commercial Dispatch
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State doubles down before the half in win over Texas A&M
STARKVILLE — Mike Leach knows how important a touchdown right before halftime can be. During his press conference following Saturday’s 42-24 win over Texas A&M, Leach remembered a game from his past where such a score played a big role. Leach’s team wasn’t playing well at all but...
Commercial Dispatch
Heritage Academy senior Garrett Vaughn goes global for helice
Just a few years ago, Heritage Academy senior Garrett Vaughn had no clue of the world of helice. Helice, roped in the same category as clay pigeon shooting though different in its own right, has steadily expanded in recent decades, including right here in the Golden Triangle. At Prairie Wildlife...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW roundup: Pedro Santana, Tres Ray propel Owls to comeback win over Huntingdon
Mississippi University for Women’s Pedro Santana and Tres Ray had a hand — more accurately a foot — in each goal scored by MUW men’s soccer in its 4-3 come-from-behind home win over Huntingdon College on Saturday at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. The Owls improved to 2-6-2 on the season, while the Hawks fell to 1-7-1.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State baseball releases full 2023 schedule
An attempt to return to the top for Mississippi State baseball will include games against both 2022 Men’s College World Series championship participants. Not only do the Bulldogs face Ole Miss four times in 2023, but MSU will take on Oklahoma as part of a tournament in Frisco, Texas.
Commercial Dispatch
Oak Hill’s Sara Frances Ramsay, SA’s Calliope Koiva are friends off the field, competitors on it
WEST POINT — When Oak Hill Academy softball took on Starkville Academy on Sept. 15, there was a matchup between the lines bigger than the local rivalry between the Raiders and Volunteers. Yes, the Vols were trying to secure themselves a playoff spot and the Raiders were trying to...
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Musings: West Point’s rushing attack carried the freight on Friday
West Point delivered a signature performance on Friday against New Hope, one very reminiscent of Green Wave teams in the past few years, highlighted by one of the best first halves of any team this season. Anchored by 175 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Kahnen Daniels, West...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW women’s soccer: Owls’ losing streak continues after second-half collapse against Toppers
The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team led 1-0 for about 50 minutes of its match against Blue Mountain College on Tuesday night. A perfectly timed through ball set up forward Adrianna Parsons to score and give her side the lead after 12 minutes of play, and there were more promising spells of possession to follow, but it all came apart swiftly and decisively.
Commercial Dispatch
Educational attainment hampers area development
One of the biggest challenges faced by Lowndes County is bettering its educational attainment, the CREATE Foundation’s Lewis Whitfield told a crowd of about 70 people Monday night during the Lowndes County Foundation’s Community Conversation 2.0. The public event, held at the Nissan Auditorium in Parkinson Hall on...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach: Consistently good trumps occasionally great
STARKVILLE — Winning big in the Southeastern Conference is about more than being at the top of your game. It’s playing at the top of your game almost every time you compete. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has called for that type of consistency from his players, well,...
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach hopes not much will change as Mississippi State trades Texas A&M for Arkansas
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach watched film on Arkansas all night on Sunday. Leach said Monday he planned to do the same that night, too. He had little time to worry about rankings in between. Asked whether the AP Top 25 and the USA TODAY coaches poll...
Commercial Dispatch
‘I really love it’: New Hope, Caledonia excited for sixth annual Dig Pink Game
Allison Woolbright isn’t sure when New Hope and Caledonia might find time to squeeze in a volleyball match Tuesday night. A lengthy list of gift certificates, T-shirts and other rewards stands in the way. “I’m not sure when we’re going to play volleyball because we’ve got so many prizes...
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game at Kentucky
Mississippi State is set to hit the road again in two weeks. Entering the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 23 MSU (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) found out when it will hit the road for its contest at No. 13 Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC). The...
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Buchanan Jr.
STARKVILLE — Thomas E. Buchanan Jr., 68, died Oct. 2, 2022, at Starkville Manor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Curtis Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Welch Funeral Home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com
West Point schools announce security measures for football games
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
Commercial Dispatch
College Fair sheds light on trade-based career paths
As long as he can remember, 17-year-old Dawalyn Hunter has always loved cutting hair. Now a senior at New Hope High School, he must decide where to go to barber school. After receiving a haircut from Jadaluin Spencer, a first-year barbering program student at East Mississippi Community College, he might have found a future school not too far from home.
Commercial Dispatch
Jane Strickland
Jane Wilson Strickland, 88, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Trinity Health Care Center inColumbus. Ms. Strickland was born on June 10, 1934, to Leo Curtis and Agnes Milam Wilson. She married Harold Strickland on May 16, 1956, and together they had three children. She was a graduate of The University for Women where she obtained a double major in Chemistry and Biology. Ms. Strickland was a well-respected member of the medical field and spent her career serving as a medical technologist at Doster Hospital, Dr. Glenn Richardson’s office and Dr. Raymond Lott’s office in Columbus. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, a Sunday School teacher and the organizer of many holiday bazaars. She enjoyed serving in her church, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
Commercial Dispatch
Rommay Hatcher
Rommay Fay Hatcher, 83, peacefully passed away on October 4, 2022, at her home in Columbus, Mississippi. Funeral services will be Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, with Rev. Melvin Mordecai officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
