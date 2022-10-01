RI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky For Life

11-24-29-32-38, Lucky Ball: 6

(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Numbers Evening

3-9-7-0

(three, nine, seven, zero)

Numbers Midday

6-9-9-2

(six, nine, nine, two)

Powerball

08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000

Wild Money

02-07-26-32-36, Extra: 15

(two, seven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six; Extra: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $577,000

