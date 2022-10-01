RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
11-24-29-32-38, Lucky Ball: 6
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Numbers Evening
3-9-7-0
(three, nine, seven, zero)
Numbers Midday
6-9-9-2
(six, nine, nine, two)
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
Wild Money
02-07-26-32-36, Extra: 15
(two, seven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six; Extra: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $577,000
