Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Scott Satterfield says quarterback Malik Cunningham’s status is being evaluated daily for concussion-like symptoms after he was injured Saturday’s loss at Boston College. The fifth-year senior ran for three touchdowns and threw for another before finishing the game, a 34-33 defeat, on the sideline. He was removed for one play in the third quarter after taking a hit to the head from BC defensive back Jaylen Blackwell, who was penalized for targeting. Cunningham played two more series before being replaced by Brock Domann. Satterfield said Tuesday that Cunningham told team doctors that he “felt a little different” after taking another hit later and was pulled from the game. “His status now is day to day and it’ll be determined by our doctors what they allow him to do,” Satterfield said during his weekly news conference, which came ahead of Saturday’s ACC game at Virginia. “If he’s able to go, then obviously he’ll go. But if they say he’s not ready, then he won’t go.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO