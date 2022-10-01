Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
Odell Beckham Jr. expresses interest in playing for Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 on the season, but its offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is averaging just
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4
Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots
The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for scores, stats and injury updates.
Packers survive gritty overtime battle, beat Patriots
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In an afternoon of mistakes, turnovers, and wild twists, it was an old reliable face triggering the postgame fireworks as the Packers gutted out a 27-24 win over the Patriots. Green Bay racked up 199 rushing yards, the defense forced a key three-and-out in overtime, and Mason Crosby kicked the […]
Robert Kraft reportedly wanted Patriots to start Bailey Zappe vs. Packers over Brian Hoyer
With starting quarterback Mac Jones sidelined for at least this past Sunday's game at the Green Bay Packers due to the reported high-ankle sprain he suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots turned to backup Brian Hoyer to enter the lineup at Lambeau Field for what ultimately became a 27-24 overtime defeat for the Patriots.
Peter King Gives Bill Belichick Week 4 Award After Patriots-Packers Game
The Patriots suffered their third loss in four games this past Sunday, but Peter King believes Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for how New England performed in Week 4. The visitors strolled into Green Bay hobbled, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and starting quarterback Mac Jones all were inactive for the Patriots’ meeting with the Packers. New England’s situation at Lambeau Field quickly went from bad to worse, as rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe was forced to spell an injured Brian Hoyer early in the first quarter.
