Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
NESN

What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game

Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
NBC Sports

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4

Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
WFRV Local 5

Packers survive gritty overtime battle, beat Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In an afternoon of mistakes, turnovers, and wild twists, it was an old reliable face triggering the postgame fireworks as the Packers gutted out a 27-24 win over the Patriots. Green Bay racked up 199 rushing yards, the defense forced a key three-and-out in overtime, and Mason Crosby kicked the […]
Yardbarker

Robert Kraft reportedly wanted Patriots to start Bailey Zappe vs. Packers over Brian Hoyer

With starting quarterback Mac Jones sidelined for at least this past Sunday's game at the Green Bay Packers due to the reported high-ankle sprain he suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots turned to backup Brian Hoyer to enter the lineup at Lambeau Field for what ultimately became a 27-24 overtime defeat for the Patriots.
NESN

Peter King Gives Bill Belichick Week 4 Award After Patriots-Packers Game

The Patriots suffered their third loss in four games this past Sunday, but Peter King believes Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for how New England performed in Week 4. The visitors strolled into Green Bay hobbled, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and starting quarterback Mac Jones all were inactive for the Patriots’ meeting with the Packers. New England’s situation at Lambeau Field quickly went from bad to worse, as rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe was forced to spell an injured Brian Hoyer early in the first quarter.
