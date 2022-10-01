Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:
7-5-2-6-4, Wild: 6
(seven, five, two, six, four; Wild: six)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:
7-5-2-6-4, Wild: 6
(seven, five, two, six, four; Wild: six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0