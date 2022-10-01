Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. The jury of three men and three women is being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn’t happen and that they are “crisis actors.” Jones, who outside the courthouse insisted that he has never been linked to the direct harassment or threats against the families, was found liable by default last year for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. The judge ruled that he had repeatedly violated court orders to share financial documents with the plaintiffs. The plaintiffs rested Wednesday after presenting several videos from Jones’ Infowars show, including advertisements featuring him testifying in the defamation trial about the products sold on his platforms.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 47 MINUTES AGO