Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:

0-8-2-2, FIREBALL: 9

(zero, eight, two, two; FIREBALL: nine)

The Associated Press

Former Texas standout and WNBA player Jackson dies at 37

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer, the school announced. She was 37. Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, died Monday. She was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April. Jackson was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and was voted the national freshman of the year by the U.S Basketball Writers Association in 2004. She finished her Texas career ranked in the top five in career points, rebounds and steals. She is the only Longhorns player to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks in a career. “Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player,” former Texas coach Jody Conradt said. “She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing.”
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff’s officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Vielguth’s remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner’s officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin was promoted from third-base coach when Joe Maddon was fired in June with the Angels mired in what became a club-record 14-game losing streak. Los Angeles has gone 46-59 under the 51-year-old Nevin entering Wednesday’s series finale at Oakand. Nevin became emotional and teary before the final game against the Athletics, pausing in the dugout before expressing his appreciation for the opportunity.
MLB
The Associated Press

Craft closes fundraising gap with GOP pacesetter Quarles

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Quarles kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023, but Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks on the campaign trail, according to the latest campaign-finance reports. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking a second term next year, maintained his fundraising dominance as the campaigns posted third-quarter fundraising numbers. The governor continued his quarterly pace of surpassing $1 million in contributions. “It is heart-warming to see folks from across the state pitch in to keep Kentucky moving forward,” Beshear said in a statement this week. While Beshear has the luxury of stockpiling contributions with an eye toward next year’s fall campaign, Republican candidates are competing intensely for campaign cash in the crowded race for the GOP nomination for Kentucky’s marquee political job.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
ARIZONA STATE
#Texas Lottery
The Associated Press

Florida's island dwellers dig out from Ian's destruction

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has been largely cut off from the outside world after Ian heavily damaged its causeway and rendered its towns reachable only by boat or aircraft. “We feel as a community that if we leave the island — abandon it — nobody is going to take care of that problem of fixing our road in and out,” Pine Island resident Leslie Arias said as small motor boats delivered water and other necessities. A week after the Category 4 storm hit southwest Florida, the full breadth of its destruction is still coming into focus. Utility workers continued Wednesday to push ahead to restore power and crews searched for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes, while the number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. The jury of three men and three women is being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn’t happen and that they are “crisis actors.” Jones, who outside the courthouse insisted that he has never been linked to the direct harassment or threats against the families, was found liable by default last year for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. The judge ruled that he had repeatedly violated court orders to share financial documents with the plaintiffs. The plaintiffs rested Wednesday after presenting several videos from Jones’ Infowars show, including advertisements featuring him testifying in the defamation trial about the products sold on his platforms.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.” The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

FBFK Law Firm Adds Lauded White-Collar & Regulatory Law Attorney Stephen Toland as Head of Austin Office

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Celebrating 20 years of legal excellence across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK law firm today announced leading White-Collar Crime & Regulatory Law attorney, Stephen Toland, has joined the firm and will head the fast-growing Austin office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005053/en/ FBFK White-Collar & Regulatory Law Attorney Stephen Toland (Photo: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the “sideshow” in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said. The disturbances started late Friday as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations. Browett said Reno is just the latest city to see late-night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Several people have been injured Wednesday after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico, authorities said. Roswell Independent School District officials said students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They said several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, but it’s unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police said it wasn’t immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby. A Bowie County jury in northeast Texas deliberated about an hour before finding Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of the October 2020 murder of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and the abduction of the daughter cut from her womb who later died.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son

KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Nation police responded to a home last Wednesday night after a caller said a man and a 6-year-old boy were found dead near the town of Kaibeto. Police said both bodies had a gunshot wound to the head and King had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

