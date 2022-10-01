Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
Law & Order (Season 22 Episode 3) “Vicious Cycle”, trailer, release date
When a fashion designer is k—ed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense’s witness list. Startattle.com – Law & Order | NBC.
startattle.com
CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Episode 2) “The Painted Man”, trailer, release date
As Halloween descends on Sin City, the CSIs investigate when a creepy mannequin prop inside a popular haunted house turns out to be a real d–d body. Also, Catherine enlists the help of Folsom to search for her friend who disappeared. Startattle.com – CSI: Vegas | CBS. Network:...
startattle.com
Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 1) Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, trailer, release date
Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Startattle.com – Fire Country | CBS. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a c–minal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. This pilot episode was directed by James Strong and written by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, from a story by Rater, Phelan, and Max Thieriot.
startattle.com
Alaska Daily (Season 1 Episode 1) Hilary Swank, trailer, release date
After a fall from grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her journey to find both personal and professional redemption begins. Startattle.com – Alaska Daily | ABC. Network: ABC. Release date: October...
RELATED PEOPLE
startattle.com
Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date
Set in the late 1800s, this origin story follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is mu—red before her eyes while on their journey out West, as she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Startattle.com – Walker: Independence | The CW.
startattle.com
Walker (Season 3 Episode 1) “World on a String”, Jared Padalecki, trailer, release date
It’s graduation day and the Walker family is turning a corner into a seemingly hopeful future, that is until Cordell goes missing, and his mysterious captors are trying to break him down physically and mentally. Startattle.com – Walker | The CW. Meanwhile, Captain James, Cassie and the rest...
startattle.com
Pennyworth (Season 3 Episode 1,2, & 3) HBO Max, trailer, release date
Peace, love, and mind control. Proper good times ahead. Alfred at your service. Startattle.com – Pennyworth | HBO Max. Pennyworth is back, with Season 3 subtitled as The Origin of Batman’s Butler. The third season will premiere on HBO Max with its first three episodes slated for release on October 6, 2022.
startattle.com
So Help Me Todd (Season 1 Episode 2) “Co-Pilot”, Marcia Gay Harden, trailer, release date
Margaret and Todd work two seemingly unrelated cases, only to discover a key piece of information in the details of Todd’s humorously boring civil case could help Margaret’s high-profile client. Startattle.com – So Help Me Todd | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Co-Pilot”. Release date: October...
IN THIS ARTICLE
startattle.com
Chicago P.D. (Season 10 Episode 3) “A Good Man”, trailer, release date
The team investigates a string of brutal pharmacy robberies, and Halstead connects with one of the victims about their Army careers. Upton suspects there is more to the story and confides in Voight. Startattle.com – Chicago P.D. | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “A Good Man”. Release date:...
startattle.com
Autumn in the City (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Optimistic Piper gives herself two months to find her passion in New York City. As she bounces between temp jobs, she and her jaded neighbor discover the beauty of the city together. Startattle.com – NYC Autumn Love Story movie. Autumn in the City, aka NYC Autumn Love Story, is...
startattle.com
Ansley Burns The Voice 2022 Audition “Unchained Melody” Righteous Brothers, Season 22
Ansley Burns performs “Unchained Melody” by Righteous Brothers, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Ansley Burns performs Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Ansley Burns The Voice Audition. Contestant: Ansley Burns. Age: 15. Hometown: Easley, South Carolina.
startattle.com
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 1) “Halloween II”, trailer, release date
Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – Bella Higginbotham as Nadine. Chucky (Season 2 Episode 1) “Halloween II”, trailer, release date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
startattle.com
Kara McKee The Voice 2022 Audition “Woodstock” Joni Mitchell, Season 22
Kara McKee performs “Woodstock” by Joni Mitchell, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Kara McKee performs Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kara McKee The Voice Audition. Contestant: Kara McKee. Age: 36. Hometown: Cumberland, Rhode Island. Coach: John...
startattle.com
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 1) “Everything has Changed” trailer, release date
After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado. This episode was directed by Debbie Allen and written by Krista Vernoff.
startattle.com
Kique The Voice 2022 Audition “Beautiful Girls” Sean Kingston, Season 22
Kique performs “Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Kique performs Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kique The Voice Audition. Contestant: Kique. Age: 18. Hometown: Miami, Florida. Coach: Gwen Stefani. Song: “Beautiful...
startattle.com
Matriarch (2022 movie) Hulu, Horror, trailer, release date
Afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose, a woman returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons but instead discovers a real one. Startattle.com – Matriarch 2022. Starring : Jemima Rooper / Kate Dickie. Genre : Horror. Country : United States. Language : English. Director...
startattle.com
The Accursed (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Mena Suvari, Sarah Grey
The Accursed follows Elly (Sarah Grey), who is asked by a family friend (Mena Suvari) to spend a few days looking after an elderly woman (Meg Foster) living in a remote cabin. Startattle.com – The Accursed 2022. Elly readily agrees thinking a short trip to the woods will be...
startattle.com
The School for Good and Evil (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Charlize Theron
Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil. Startattle.com – The School for Good and Evil 2022. Starring :...
startattle.com
Grace Bello The Voice 2022 Audition “Ghost” Justin Bieber, Season 22
Grace Bello performs “Ghost” by Justin Bieber, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Grace Bello performs Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Grace Bello The Voice Audition. Contestant: Grace Bello. Age: 21. Hometown: Cibolo, Texas. Coach: Camila Cabello.
startattle.com
Dia Malai The Voice 2022 Audition “Real Love” Mary J. Blige, Season 22
Dia Malai performs “Real Love” by Mary J. Blige, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Dia Malai performs Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Dia Malai The Voice Audition. Contestant: Dia Malai. Age: 26. Hometown: Queens,...
Comments / 0