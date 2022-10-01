ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 1) Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, trailer, release date

Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Startattle.com – Fire Country | CBS. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a c–minal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. This pilot episode was directed by James Strong and written by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, from a story by Rater, Phelan, and Max Thieriot.
Alaska Daily (Season 1 Episode 1) Hilary Swank, trailer, release date

After a fall from grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her journey to find both personal and professional redemption begins. Startattle.com – Alaska Daily | ABC. Network: ABC. Release date: October...
Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date

Set in the late 1800s, this origin story follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is mu—red before her eyes while on their journey out West, as she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Startattle.com – Walker: Independence | The CW.
Pennyworth (Season 3 Episode 1,2, & 3) HBO Max, trailer, release date

Peace, love, and mind control. Proper good times ahead. Alfred at your service. Startattle.com – Pennyworth | HBO Max. Pennyworth is back, with Season 3 subtitled as The Origin of Batman’s Butler. The third season will premiere on HBO Max with its first three episodes slated for release on October 6, 2022.
Chicago P.D. (Season 10 Episode 3) “A Good Man”, trailer, release date

The team investigates a string of brutal pharmacy robberies, and Halstead connects with one of the victims about their Army careers. Upton suspects there is more to the story and confides in Voight. Startattle.com – Chicago P.D. | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “A Good Man”. Release date:...
Autumn in the City (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Optimistic Piper gives herself two months to find her passion in New York City. As she bounces between temp jobs, she and her jaded neighbor discover the beauty of the city together. Startattle.com – NYC Autumn Love Story movie. Autumn in the City, aka NYC Autumn Love Story, is...
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 1) “Halloween II”, trailer, release date

Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – Bella Higginbotham as Nadine. Chucky (Season 2 Episode 1) “Halloween II”, trailer, release date.
Kara McKee The Voice 2022 Audition “Woodstock” Joni Mitchell, Season 22

Kara McKee performs “Woodstock” by Joni Mitchell, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Kara McKee performs Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kara McKee The Voice Audition. Contestant: Kara McKee. Age: 36. Hometown: Cumberland, Rhode Island. Coach: John...
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 1) “Everything has Changed” trailer, release date

After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado. This episode was directed by Debbie Allen and written by Krista Vernoff.
Kique The Voice 2022 Audition “Beautiful Girls” Sean Kingston, Season 22

Kique performs “Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Kique performs Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kique The Voice Audition. Contestant: Kique. Age: 18. Hometown: Miami, Florida. Coach: Gwen Stefani. Song: “Beautiful...
Matriarch (2022 movie) Hulu, Horror, trailer, release date

Afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose, a woman returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons but instead discovers a real one. Startattle.com – Matriarch 2022. Starring : Jemima Rooper / Kate Dickie. Genre : Horror. Country : United States. Language : English. Director...
Grace Bello The Voice 2022 Audition “Ghost” Justin Bieber, Season 22

Grace Bello performs “Ghost” by Justin Bieber, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Grace Bello performs Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Grace Bello The Voice Audition. Contestant: Grace Bello. Age: 21. Hometown: Cibolo, Texas. Coach: Camila Cabello.
