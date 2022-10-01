Read full article on original website
DONE WITH HEARTLESS POLICY
3d ago
I see this all the time the person that's driving impaired always walks away without hardly even a scratch.. prayers for the family of the person I was driving the other vehicle I got hit hopefully a speedy recovery from injuries.. I can't say it enough as many of us can't you're going to drink or get messed up don't get behind the wheel of a car!😢
Reply
2
Related
jocoreport.com
Police: 19 Year-Old Driver Who Caused US 301 Crash Charged With Impaired Driving
SMITHFIELD – Police have charged a Four Oaks teenager with driving while impaired following a violent head on collision on US 301 South. The wreck was reported at 5:37am Saturday, in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ building, and near the Tyler Drive intersection. Smithfield Police said John...
cbs17
Man seriously injured after he’s hit by car in Garner, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while crossing U.S. 70 in Garner Monday night, police said. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in an area where similar incidents have happened in the past, according to Garner police Capt. Chris Adams.
cbs17
7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
jocoreport.com
Stabbing Suspect Held On $500,000 Bond
DUNN – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28 year-old man on felony assault charges in connection with a stabbing August 22 around 8:50pm. Deputies said Jose Luis Mata Pena, age 35, of Clayton was stabbed in the side with a knife during a domestic altercation outside a home in the 500 block of Jumping Run Road, Dunn, a southern Johnston County address.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
1 injured in Capital Blvd. school bus crash involving 3 vehicles in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles took place early Monday afternoon, causing one injury and an overturned van. Raleigh police told CBS 17 that no children were on the bus at the time of the collision and the one reported injury is minor.
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
"We believe that roadway surface conditions may have something to do with it," NC Trooper M.C. Raynor said.
cbs17
1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Police accuse Spring Lake man of setting 3 buildings on fire in 6 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is accused of setting three buildings on fire in six days, authorities say. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Thomas Reilly, 50, faces three charges of burning certain buildings. He is being held at the county’s detention center...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office SRO injured in morning crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on Hwy. 258 North between Newell Road and Hwy. 903 North around 7:15 a.m. Her patrol vehicle was […]
Dive team called after driver appears to throw gun into lake
ZEBULON, N.C. — A large investigation unfolded Monday evening in Franklin County after officials said a driver appeared to throw a gun out a car window and into a lake. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. along on U.S. Highway 64 near Zebulon. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's...
Man found shot dead in car off 85 exit ramp in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the off ramp of I-85 North and Hillandale Road. Durham police said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Reaction after Durham violence interrupter is shot dead in car at I-85 off-ramp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A memorial marks the spot on the Interstate 85 off-ramp onto Hillandale Road in Durham where Reshaun Cates was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting, but they said it did not appear to be random.
16-year-old in 'serious condition' after Goldsboro shooting
The Goldsboro Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Sunday that has left a teenager injured. Police said just after 3:00 p.m Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were on their way, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive.
cbs17
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in Nash County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Nash County have charged a man whose son brought a loaded gun to his elementary school. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, 29, of Middlesex is the child’s father. Deputies say he faces a single count...
jocoreport.com
Household Appliance Linked To Residential Fire
ANGIER – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the apparent cause of a weekend fire that heavily damaged a home in the West Johnston community. The blaze, at 169 Sandee Drive, Angier, was reported to the Johnston County 911 Center around 2:20pm Saturday. The West Johnston,...
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
Stabbing reported at motel in Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Police officers in Four Oaks on Sunday night responded to a stabbing at a motel. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Traveler's Inn at 97 N.C. Highway 96. New video shows paramedics leaving the scene around midnight. Investigators said there was a stabbing but...
cbs17
Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
cbs17
Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking. A spokesperson for the school district confirmed Whitaker — now suspended — has been an employee of Johnston...
Comments / 2