ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Comments / 2

DONE WITH HEARTLESS POLICY
3d ago

I see this all the time the person that's driving impaired always walks away without hardly even a scratch.. prayers for the family of the person I was driving the other vehicle I got hit hopefully a speedy recovery from injuries.. I can't say it enough as many of us can't you're going to drink or get messed up don't get behind the wheel of a car!😢

Reply
2
Related
cbs17

Man seriously injured after he’s hit by car in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while crossing U.S. 70 in Garner Monday night, police said. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in an area where similar incidents have happened in the past, according to Garner police Capt. Chris Adams.
GARNER, NC
cbs17

7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Stabbing Suspect Held On $500,000 Bond

DUNN – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28 year-old man on felony assault charges in connection with a stabbing August 22 around 8:50pm. Deputies said Jose Luis Mata Pena, age 35, of Clayton was stabbed in the side with a knife during a domestic altercation outside a home in the 500 block of Jumping Run Road, Dunn, a southern Johnston County address.
DUNN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
Smithfield, NC
Crime & Safety
Smithfield, NC
Accidents
cbs17

1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95

BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
BENSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Johnston County Ems#Smithfield Police#Dwi
WNCT

Greene County Sheriff’s Office SRO injured in morning crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on Hwy. 258 North between Newell Road and Hwy. 903 North around 7:15 a.m. Her patrol vehicle was […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRAL News

16-year-old in 'serious condition' after Goldsboro shooting

The Goldsboro Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Sunday that has left a teenager injured. Police said just after 3:00 p.m Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were on their way, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Household Appliance Linked To Residential Fire

ANGIER – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the apparent cause of a weekend fire that heavily damaged a home in the West Johnston community. The blaze, at 169 Sandee Drive, Angier, was reported to the Johnston County 911 Center around 2:20pm Saturday. The West Johnston,...
ANGIER, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
WRAL News

Stabbing reported at motel in Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Police officers in Four Oaks on Sunday night responded to a stabbing at a motel. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Traveler's Inn at 97 N.C. Highway 96. New video shows paramedics leaving the scene around midnight. Investigators said there was a stabbing but...
FOUR OAKS, NC
cbs17

Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy