Fired professor worried about Emporia State’s future
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Educators are not only worried for the livelihood of their families, but also the quality of education at the university following their unplanned departure. “I asked them what grounds did they make these decisions, and they didn’t give me a grounds,” ESU Professor of History Christopher Lovett said. “I said how can […]
Kansas Farm Bureau pledges $5 million to K-State
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau has pledged the largest donation in the organization's history: $5 million over five years to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture's innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research, according to a media release from the company. The two new innovation...
Area school takes stand against bullying
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Elmont Elementary School is participating in National Bullying Prevention Month. National Bullying Prevention Month coincides with Kansas’ Anti-Bullying Awareness Week, which was passed as a resolution by the Kansas Senate and the Kansas State Board of Education. During the first week of October, schools across the state observe the week.
Kansas county sees population boost
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
kshb.com
Kansas announces location for ESPN's College GameDay set
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team announced the location for the set of ESPN College GameDay. According to a tweet from KU, the set will be on The Hill on the university's campus. Coverage from College GameDay begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The Jayhawks...
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation, ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the details of the bill and to hear testimony. Law enforcement, state agencies, and local government are […]
Gavin Potter is no longer with KU football
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas football has one less player. Senior linebacker Gavin Potter has decided to leave the program, head coach Lance Leipold announced in Tuesday’s press conference. “There wasn’t a whole lot [of conversations],” Leipold said. “He has decided that he’s going to redshirt and move on…unfortunate.” Leipold explained that in the state of college […]
Kansas farmer reports crops doing well despite drought conditions
Drought conditions exist through much of Kansas and one farmer is seeing the impact. Lucas Heinen grows corn and soybeans at his farm in Brown County, Kansas.
One KU running back will miss ‘extended period of time’
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw won’t be playing against TCU this weekend. Hishaw will likely miss more games beyond this Saturday as he recovers from injury. Hishaw was carted off the field in Saturday’s win against Iowa State after going down with an injury. “I don’t have specifics yet,” Leipold said. “He seems […]
Chris Klieman shares unfortunate injury update on Kansas State linebacker Will Honas
Kansas State may be without one of its most experienced players for the remainder of the season.
Transfers making a big impact for Big 12's early leaders
Adrian Martinez, Dillon Gabriel, Quinn Ewers and JT Daniels understandably topped the preseason lists of players transferring to Big 12 schools. They're quarterbacks, after all. While Kansas State's Martinez might be the conference's most celebrated transfer after the first month of the season, it's been lesser-known transfers who have been...
Sunflower Showdown tickets soar as both KU, K-State rank in AP top 25
Fans looking to attend the Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, will likely pay a premium price for tickets.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
KU Sports
Those who were there say concession stand issues at KU's Memorial Stadium much less of a problem in Week 5
It may be hard to believe, but it was just one week ago when issues with KU’s concessions stands at a jam-packed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were just as big of a topic among KU fans as the Jayhawks’ red-hot start to the season. The Jayhawks’ remained...
KCTV 5
Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
WIBW
Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
LJWORLD
Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach
Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
Developer hopes to annex 2,800 acres on former Sunflower plant site
The De Soto City Council will consider annexing an additional 2,800 acres on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant property.
LJWORLD
Former Lawrence police officer enters into diversion agreement for misconduct charges
A former Lawrence police officer signed a diversion agreement on Monday to resolve charges he faced after using police computers to spy on a woman with whom he was in a child custody dispute. David Shane Williams, 35, of De Soto, is charged in Douglas County District Court with one...
