Lindbergh Riders reach the finish line

A light, chilly rain fell on Little Falls, Sept. 24, as a crowd began to gather in the parking lot at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum.

Off in the distance, the unmistakable thunder of motorcycle engines could be faintly heard to the south. The sound became more and more clear as three travelers rode into view on Great River Road, atop machines that dated back nearly a century.

The guests of honor had arrived.

Gene Harper, Alex Bernhardt and Hans Coertse had completed the “Lindbergh Ride.” Just as Charles A. Lindbergh did in 1921, after his trip from Wisconsin to Florida to Little Falls, the group rode in on Excelsior Series S motorcycles to complete a journey of more than 3,000 miles. Inspired by Lindbergh’s trek, they followed nearly the exact route he took at just 19 years old, long before he gained international fame.

Harper planned the trip. The retired firefighter and paramedic from Denver said, shortly after dismounting his 1924 Excelsior, that it had not set in yet he had just accomplished a goal he had dreamt of for more than 30 years.

“We’re tired,” he said. “We’re glad to be done, but it’s going to be a bummer, too, because we have been running so well. The bikes have just been running so well; better and better every day.”

Harper and Coertse had previously ridden in the Motorcycle Cannonball, a 3,400-mile antique motorcycle race from Portland, Maine, to Portland, Oregon. Coertse had done that ride three times, and even won it once. For Bernhardt, however, it was his first cross-country ride.

The Chicago resident wasn’t prepared to say whether or not he would do another ride like he had just completed, but he was in awe at what he had just accomplished on his 1920 Excelsior.

“It was a great experience,” Bernhardt said. “Definitely, for me, once in a lifetime. I recommend to anybody to reach for something that seems crazy and just kind of go for it.”

Coertse was the most experienced of the trio. A resident of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, it was his fourth trip to the United States for a 3,000-plus mile trip on an antique motorcycle.

For him, it was a six-year process to restore and prepare his 1923 Excelsior. Once that was finished, he also had to go through the lengthy, complicated and, perhaps most of all, expensive logistics of getting his bike to the U.S. and back to his home country.

Along with completing the Cannonball three times, he has finished the D.J. Classic Motorcycle Rally in South Africa, he thought, 18 times. That is a 400-mile trip over two days, and he holds the distinction of riding it on the oldest machine ever to complete the journey. It was a pedal cycle with no clutch or gear box that needed a running start.

When Harper asked him to join the Lindbergh Ride, he was on board right away.

“I love doing things which many people think are impossible or crazy,” Coertse said. “I love it. I love the challenge.

“When Gene invited me on this, I said, ‘That sounds like my kind of challenge. I love it,’” he continued.

The journey began, as Lindbergh’s did, in Madison, Wisconsin. The trio was then a quartet, with Stewart Maclellan, of Belleville, Ontario, Canada, riding his grandfather’s 1921 Excelsior. They set out on Saturday, Sept. 3, planning to take three weeks — with a couple of rest days built in — to make the journey.

Rain and small mechanical issues put them out to somewhat of a rough start. Harper said it took a few days to get “all of the bugs worked out” and get “everybody dialed in and on the right pace.” He said the days were slow, and really long.

It slowly got better, and on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they were finally off to a good start.

“We’re going early in the morning, we’re doing great, we’re on time, we didn’t have to stop for anything and then, bam,” Harper said.

They were about 55 miles into that day’s ride, near Columbia, Kentucky, when Maclellan had a mechanical issue that caused his throttle to stick open right as he was cresting a hill that went into a sharp turn. Not wanting to take out one of his fellow riders, he took the ditch and embankment.

Maclellan was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and eventually ended up having to be taken to Nashville to care for two broken legs. After a few days there, he was eventually flown home to Canada, where he remained in the hospital, as of Saturday.

Harper choked up as he talked about his friend.

“It’s exciting to be here, but it’s kind of a bummer it’s all over,” he said. “I guess, really, the biggest bummer is Stewart. Stewart got hurt and can’t be here with us. Man, he worked as hard as anybody. I really feel bad for Stewart.”

“That really shook us up as a group,” Bernhardt said. “He wanted us to continue, so we did, and had a great time.”

They carried on south, seeing sites Lindbergh himself visited — such as the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln and Mammoth Caves. In many cases, they traveled the same roads the Lone Eagle traversed some 101 years earlier.

As the days wore on, they also got better and better for riding. The weather improved and the machines were “dialed in” and required less maintenance. Harper said a key was slowing their speed down to about 45 miles per hour, after going about 48 - 50 at the outset of the trip.

By the time they turned back north after meeting up with a group of Excelsior enthusiasts in Florida, they were humming right along.

“The first week was difficult,” Coertse said. “We all had lots of little issues to sort out, but they just ironed themselves out. I think they trained us how to ride them. That’s really what happened.”

The remainder of the trip was, for the most part, free of any major setbacks. They stopped to visit their maintenance truck and trailer driver, Bill Maron’s mother, in Danville, Illinois, and took another break to visit the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa, Iowa.

“America just loves motorcycles, and they love the old motorcycles,” Coertse said. “It’s always a fascinating story to share with people. It was great doing that. The people made us feel so welcomed, which is great.”

Before long, the end of their journey was in sight.

On the final day, they took off from New Prague in the morning. They were making good time, so opted to stop for lunch in Waite Park before arriving in Little Falls. As luck would have it, there was one last obstacle to overcome.

As they approached the finish line, where 25 - 30 people — many of whom rode in on antique motorcycles of their own — had gathered to congratulate them for completing the journey, they came across some road construction. A bridge was out near Rice, and it wound up being the longest detour of the entire trip — about 20 miles.

With a goal to reach Little Falls by 2 p.m., they decided to sprint to the finish.

“Hans, when we were getting our bikes dialed in, I said, ‘What’s your comfortable speed?’” Harper said. “He said, ‘Well, 45 miles an hour is perfect. If we’re late to the movies, we can go 50.’ I pulled beside him, I pointed at the watch and said, ‘We’re late to the movies.’ We cranked it up. We were running 50 - 51, which was OK.”

Bernhardt said he joined the ride because it sounded like a “great opportunity” to ride with a group of guys on the same bikes on a non-competitive trip. He said the more personal and fun nature of the journey appealed to him.

While it took him “several years” to restore his machine and prepare for the ride, it was aided by the fact he had the support of Harper, Coertse and Maclellan via a WhatsApp chat. It made the restoration process “more accessible,” he said.

All of that work, however, was worth it.

“Just the scenery, watching the country roll by,” Bernhardt said. “It was really wonderful to do that at a slower speed, with these old bikes just churning along.”

Harper was pleased with the trip as a whole, particularly how well the Excelsiors ran after all of the early issues got worked out. He was also thankful to those who came to welcome them to Little Falls.

He wasn’t sure when, or if, he would undergo such a major trip any time soon. For now, he is more content with attending to matters closer to home.

“For now, it’s get home, get everything put away, kind of regroup,” Harper said. “I have two brand new identical twin granddaughters that I need to spend some time with, because I haven’t. I need to spend some time with them and my wife.”

Coertse said, as he was preparing for the trip, there were times he asked himself if he was crazy. He was able to get over that, and he was glad he did.

Saying the trip was a personal achievement that, in completion, was an “awesome feeling,” he was particularly fond of the friends he made along the way. The group of riders, he said, knew each other prior to the trip, “but not really that well.” He said it was a privilege to join them and support them throughout the journey.

An engineer by trade, Coertse said he is often “confused” by whether he likes restoring or riding the bikes better. Completing a ride like the one he did in Little Falls, however, is “the cherry on top.”

“The group of people here that gathered made it for us,” he said. “It was quite important to arrive at this venue, and I’m sure we’re still going to spend a bit of time looking at the house and so on. To arrive here with a welcoming party was awesome; absolutely awesome.”